How to host the best Bingo party

Bingo has been a popular pastime since 1530, when it was known in Italy as ‘Il Gioco del Lotto d’Italia’. The game was later adopted by the French, renamed ‘Le Lotto’ and ‘Beano’, but eventually became known as ‘Bingo’.

Bingo entertains more than 1.9 million people in the UK each year, with more players taking part than ever! You may have also caught the Bingo bug and if so, here are just five easy steps on how you could host the perfect Bingo party.

Read on to find out more.

Step one:

Make a list of the friends and family you’d like to invite, and get some invites sent! You could get crafty and make some, send an online invitation, buy cards, or even just make a budget-friendly group-chat. However you do it, remember that the invite is your guests’ first impression of the night.

Step two:

Decide on a theme. You could just have ‘Bingo’ as the theme of your party, but choosing a theme like popular movies, riddles, birthdays, Christmas – or anything that suits the event, or takes your fancy, will add an extra element to the party. You could carry this theme through into the decorations, music, food, and even drinks! It’s all about the little touches – with a theme like wizards and witches, for example, you could provide breadstick wands, mood lighting, and hats for your guests!

Step three:

Get your Bingo equipment ready. Machines, balls and dabbers can all be bought on the internet, but if you’re on a budget, or have a specific theme you want to achieve, then there’s always the option to get creative. All you need is a batch of cheap ping pong balls, a marker pen, and a box or bag. Draw your own numbers or words onto the balls, and pick them out of the box or bag randomly during gameplay!

For the Bingo cards, you can generally print ready-made versions online. Speaking of online – many online sites offer themed, live gameplay, with the added perk of a Bingo bonus. All you need to do is ask everyone to bring a phone, tablet or laptop, then you can all join the same virtual room and enjoy the game with a built-in Bingo caller, and no printing or DIY required!

Step four:

Organise prizes! With something to play for, whether it’s a box of chocolates, wine, facemasks, vouchers, or anything in-between – having prizes will heighten the stakes of the game, bringing out everyone’s competitive streak.

Step five:

Don’t forget the food, drinks and music. It’s a party after-all! If you have a themed game, why not try and get food and drinks that reflect this? If not, then a selection of chips, dips and picnic food will do perfectly. Remember to check the dietary requirements of your guests, and perhaps ask them to bring a bottle if you’re worried about catering to everyone’s unique tastes. Although, you can’t go wrong with providing lemonade, mixers and champagne, alongside an upbeat playlist!