Protect Your Location Privacy by Faking GPS Location on Your Phone

GPS is an essential feature for using location-based apps like Maps, Ola, Zomato, etc. As times have passed, GPS detection has been improving every year, and nowadays, our phones can pinpoint our location using GPS. While this is convenient in some cases, it can compromise our privacy. A lot of apps can take logs of our location without our consent.

So, to keep our privacy secure, we can change GPS location on iPhone. This will fool those apps, and you can go wherever you want without anyone keeping tabs on your location. Today, we will tell you different ways to fake GPS locations on iPhone and Android.

Change GPS Location on iPhone Using a PC Program

Changing the location on your iPhone can be a bit complex without jailbreaking. However, if you have a PC, then the process is super simple. If you are wondering, “How do I change GPS location on my phone?” then follow these steps.

In our opinion, Dr. Fone – Virtual Location (iOS) is the best tool to change GPS location on iPhone. You can fake GPS location on iPhone and simulate a movement between two or multiple spots (GPS spoofing is so easy these days).

Step 1: Download Wondershare Dr.Fone on your PC and go to the “Virtual Location” tab after you go to the home screen.

Step 2: Connect your iPhone with a computer and click on Get Started.

Step 3: On the screen, a map will open up. It generally shows your current location. Else, you can click on the button, which is located on the bottom-right corner of the map. This will show your accurate location.

Step 4: On the top-right corner, click on the first button on the left to activate “Teleport Mode”. Then, enter the location’s address where you want to change the GPS location of the iPhone on the text box located on the top-left side of the screen. After that, click on Go.

Step 5: Once Dr.Fone successfully detects the virtual location where you want to go, it will bring a pop-up box to that location. It will show you the coordinates of the location and how far you are from that virtual location. Click on Move Here to change the GPS location on iPhone.

And that’s how you can fake GPS location on iPhone. If you want, you can click on the second and third buttons on the top-right side of the map. Now, you can select multiple locations at once and then set the movement speed. This will fool your iPhone into thinking that you are going from one place to another at a specific speed even though you are chilling at your home.

An Alternative

If you want to try out another app or don’t want to download any extra app on your phone for GPS spoofing, then you can try out Xcode.

Here are the steps you need to follow to change GPS location on iPhone.

Step 1: Download and install Xcode on your Mac.

Step 2: After installing, you need to set up a project. Open Xcode and click on Single View Application. Then, click on Next.

Step 3: Now, give a name to your project and fill up the other details. Once done, click on Next.

Step 4: It is time to set up GIT on Xcode. After you fill-up the details in the last step, a pop-up window will open. Here, you will see some GIT commands which will need to be applied. You can do that by opening Mac’s terminal.

git config –global user.email “you@example.com” git config –global user. name “your name”

You will need to replace the words in quotes with your personal information (name and email address).

Step 5: Now, you will set up a development team. Connect your iPhone to your Mac.

Step 6: Make sure the device is unlocked. From the “Build Device” option, select your device.

Step 7: After that, let the program process the symbol files.

Step 8: Finally, go to the debug menu. Click on Simulate Location and select where you want your GPS location to be.

Now, this process works, but it is too complex. If you are a developer, this might be helpful. But if you just want to fake GPS location on iPhone, it is better to stick to Dr.Fone.

Change GPS Location on Android

Android is much more hassle-free than iOS devices. All you need to do is to download a single app: Fake GPS Location. Then, just follow the steps given below.

Please note that before you proceed, you should enable developer options on your phone.

Step 1: After you have installed the app, go to developer settings, and click on Select mock location app. Here, you will see a list of apps. Select Fake GPS Location. If you don’t see it on that list, open Fake GPS location once and then try again.

Step 2: Open the Fake GPS Location app. It will ask for file and storage permissions. You can allow them to access your files and storage (it is secure).

Step 3: You will see the world map on your screen. Drag the pointer to any location you want. Click on the green button located on the bottom-right side of the screen.

And that’s it. You have successfully changed your GPS location on your android device. To ensure that it has worked, you can go to Google Maps or try to share your location on WhatsApp.

Closing Words

These are the ways you can fake GPS location on iPhone or Android. If you have the right software, the process can be very easy. Now, you can rest assured knowing that no app is able to know about your present location since they are fooled by these techniques. You can use it to hide your location or even play games like Pokémon Go. You can use a VPN or jailbreak your iPhone to do the same task. However, VPNs will make your net speed slow, and jailbreak is a complex process, plus you will lose your warranty. Xcode does the job well, but the process is long and unnecessary for simple use. So, Wondershare Dr.Fone is the best choice for GPS spoofing, and you should definitely try it out.