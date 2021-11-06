Smart Technologies Attract Hotel Guests

Have you noticed the increase in the number of YouTubers we have in the world? Young children to oldies – everyone’s making Vlogs on YouTube and making tons of money. Some are giving makeup tutorials, and others are offering hotel and restaurant reviews. In one of the hotel reviews videos, the YouTuber talked about the usage of a QR scanned in-room dining menu. You can simply scan the QR and check out the menu. This is a good move, especially because it helps in saving paper (and trees).

The point is – hotels are not just focusing on offering comfort or good food. They are also focusing on offering a seamless experience to the guests. It’s like winning a whopping amount by playing 25 free spins no deposit casino.

You get comfort and relaxation. You are amazed by the advanced technology used by the chain of hotels.

Well, smart technologies are an excellent way of attracting hotel guests. We’ll tell you why in this informative article. Keep reading!

No Card, No Keys

Wouldn’t it be nice to open the room without using a key or a card? Perhaps check-in would be smoother if you did it via an application or a personalized link. While you are on holiday, you should head to the beach, a waterfall or the mountains. Losing a key or the card is a possibility, thus opening the room door without any external intervention is an excellent idea.

This way, you wouldn’t need to worry about the card/key getting lost on a beach or someone else’s hotel room. The good news is there are many modern hotels that ask guests to download the application to gain full access to their room. This is not just good news for guests, but also the environment. Think about the reduction in plastic usage!

Interacting Via social media

When you are on a romantic holiday, you don’t want to be disturbed. If you need anything, there should be some non-intrusive way of interacting with the hotel staff. Some hotels allow you to interact with the staff via social media. Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp can be utilized for this purpose. It makes communication quick and non-intrusive.

A Virtual Treat for Prospective Hotel Guests

Many people rely on online reviews before booking a room. They look for pictures, vlog reviews, and videos before making a decision. Some hotel brands have started giving virtual tours to prospective guests. You can get a sneak peek of how the room looks and what the hotel infrastructure is like. Shangri-La Hotel and Resorts have utilized VR technology to give their guests a virtual treat.

Let Technology Help You with the Curtains

While you are sleeping, you don’t want to get up and close the curtains. Who closes the curtains in hotel rooms? With smart technology, you can use an all-purpose tablet to close/open the curtains or turn off/on the lights. There are many hotel chains that are utilizing this technology, and it enhances the overall guest experience.

Summing up

Everyone needs a seamless hotel experience, and smart technology is an effective way of attracting guests! Your guests will remember the hotel offerings and will come back for more. Your purpose is not just to attract more guests but also to retain them. So, we would strongly suggest hotels invest in smart technology because that would help them garner attention and make their guests completely satisfied.