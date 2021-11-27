Types of Cryptographic Hash Functions and Different Ways to Increase Security in Hash Functions

Cryptographic Hash Function

To make cryptographic hash functions more secure, several other secure methods for the function have been extended. With cryptographic hash functions, you will need to have properties of certain hash functions, which we describe all those properties in this article below.

Input Changes Effect on Output Hash – In the input-output hash, you will notice that very small changes are made to it which are quite different from the original hash. Everything depends on the method of hash and with that, you should also be aware that in SHA256, there is some noticeable difference.

Quick Computation – With cryptographic hash functions you can output quickly, otherwise, your system may not be efficient.

Deterministic – This means that when the hash function is applied, you will be able to get the same output after that, it all depends on how many times you apply it. The keys are implemented in the bitcoin wallet with which to help track the input every time. With a hash function, the seed of each input is included so that you can create a particular input using mathematical algorithms.

Pre-image Resistance – If the input data is smaller then the output can be compared with the hash so that you can get the relevant input. If we consider a huge amount of data with it then it is not possible to do this. In that case, you can use the brute-force method to find a real input.

Hash Function

The hash function is a digital string for the data, with a mechanism for converting it to a predefined length. If we talk about the simple concept of a number module, then there are some hash functions that we will need to understand once. Its number is divided by a constant number, with some remainder being calculated so that it is treated as a hash. This module function is also called a hash function because when calculated, the size of the remaining value has always been observed to be less than the actual value. When we do calculations, the help of a hash function is taken for that with which one-way calculation is done. Calculating with hash is easy enough but on the other hand with hash function finding the input is considered to be quite a difficult task. All the features offered with it are also called cryptographic hash functions. The hash function along with the above function provides strings up to 128-bit, viewed in hexadecimal format. To obtain the return value with a hash function, after it is inserted into the function, the hash value is returned, the results of which are combined with a sequence of repeat hashes also known as the hash chain. With the cryptocurrency domain, the output of the hash function is observed to be of fixed length, with the input transaction its length is observed to be fixed. The SHA256 algorithm is used with the bitcoin hash function.

Hash Chain

A few simple blocks associated with a hash function are put in a sequence. The block contains a collection which is added by a pointer. With the previous node, you can find the next node, with the last node containing the value of the null pointer and the node before it is also called the genesis block. Also, it is included with the block pointer system. The next node address and hash are also included in the blockchain’s reference pointer; the simple mechanism with which to increase the blockchain security levels is difficult enough.