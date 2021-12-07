7 REASONS Why You Should Consider a VPN For Your Streaming Needs

Imagine unlocking the internet to its full and actual potential, where you can access whatever you want, whenever you want.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) provides just this, which is a safe and secure way to browse the vastness of the web. Let’s be honest, no one wants to put up with malware that causes more worry than cost. With a VPN, you will be able to explore what is otherwise restricted i.e., blocked sites, apps, and even streaming services which may not be available to you.

Speaking of which, since websites like BBC iPlayer are blocked in the USA, you can use VPN to gain access. But not all VPNs are designed the same. Only the best VPNs for streaming in the USA can help you truly enjoy your favorite streaming content.

A VPN works through your IP address by which it takes your data from your computer and then sends it to many other servers at different locations.

The output is a fully secure link to information and data which otherwise would be restricted.

There are many benefits of using a VPN as mentioned below:

1. Unrestricted access

Do you want unlimited access to everything you have ever wanted to watch? Well good news, a VPN unblocks all mainstream VoD services from all over the globe. You will always be one step ahead of the forces which want to stop you from streaming.

VPNs offer you an amazing opportunity to enjoy geographically restricted content, on all your favorite streaming services i.e., Netflix, BBC, iPlayer, Disney Plus, HBO, Prime Video, and many more. You might even find something new you have never seen before.

2. Hiding Your Browsing Activity

Internet Service Provider is a setup that gives you access to the internet and is the bridge that lets you find out anything that you want, wherever you want, at the press of a button.

But the negative aspect of the ISP is that it snatches all your privacy away because it’s a two-way bridge where if you gain access to the world, it gains access to you as well. With a VPN, you can hide anything you like easily. It puts the power of who gets to see what you search in your hands.

3. Get access to endless options on exclusive streaming services

Are you sick of the same old Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon TV? Well, VPN is just what the doctor ordered. It gives you access to exclusive streaming services such as iPlayer, HBO, and YouTube Premium.

Now what this means is that you have endless options, and you are no longer tethered to the same old go-to platform, waiting endlessly for new content to come out, unsure of what comes out will actually be worth watching. You can just hop on to the next streaming service and keep the cinephile dream rolling.

4. Getting a better and faster speed

By using a VPN, you can get faster speeds than you had before. Gone are the days where you wait for your all-important cliffhangers to buffer through and put you out of your misery.

VPNs boost your net speed by bypassing various servers, filters, and bandwidth restrictions. So now you are not only on your way to unrestricted and unadulterated access but also the fastest possible access.

5. Stream Live Sports

The fact of the matter is that we sports fans never can find a live streaming service in our region that appeals to our diverse sports needs. From the NBA to the cricket T20, all will be available to you at the click of a button, whenever you desire it.

The way this works is that usually different providers broadcast different sports depending on your country, but because you are using a VPN, it essentially changes your virtual location so you can watch any sports from anywhere in real-time.

6. Stream across multiple devices

Now you might be wondering what is the catch because this sounds too good to be true, and it doesn’t make sense how a single subscription could offer so much? But it gets better.

A VPN can work on multiple devices at the same time. In fact, you could be playing games with a Russian IP on one device, while you watch Netflix with the US IP on another. Most VPNs offer as many as 5 multi-logins. This means you won’t be fighting with your family or room/housemates for the sweet sweet unblocking performance that VPNs offer.

7. Stream Live TV

You know how I mentioned you can stream live sports. Well, you can stream live TV too. This means news channels around the world are accessible on your smartphone, and though Netflix and other streaming services have taken over, there is nothing like discovering a new novella from Mexican television or a brand-new anime that you have never seen before on Japanese television.

Conclusion

Considering all these benefits, it is no wonder VPNs are becoming more and more popular and necessary for not only safe streaming but also streaming with unlimited and unrestricted ease of access.

If you are already a VPN user you might have heard of a few of these benefits, but if you’re just starting out – what are you waiting for? The power belongs to you now.