Diamond Games Selection: TOP Diamond-Themed Games of All Time

To ensure that players stay more engaged, most no download free slots employ the use of various themes in their gameplay. Culture themes represent the most common theme adopted by most slots. Several game providers invite their players to explore various Asian cultures with their slots. In recent times, it is almost impossible to come across a free slots no download no registration machine that is designed without a theme. Diamond slots are designed with some of the most desired stones as their symbols.

Triple Diamond Slot Machine

IGT has established itself as a top manufacturer of classic slots, and it continues that tradition by releasing the Triple Diamond free slots no download. This game represents one of the simplest forms of slots and is characterized by 9 paylines and several colour bar icons, including Yellow and Purple bars. Triple Diamond slot machines feature a 96.5% RTP and a coin size limit of 25 and00. When you land 1, 2, or 3 Triple Diamond symbols, you are rewarded with 2, 10, or 2000 credits in the free no download slots. You can hit the maximum prize, which is set at 25000 credits, by landing three IGT Double Diamond slot machine free play icons on the 9th payline. There is also a reward of 100 credits when you land three 7s in the free slot machine games without downloading or registration. When you collect 3 Yellow Bars, you win 40 credits. 3 Purple Bars payout 20 credits and 3 Blue Bars earn you 10 credits. When you land 3 Black Bars, you win 5 credits in the Triple Diamond slots. This free slot games with bonus rounds no download no registration is available on several devices, including Android and iOS mobile devices.

Retro Reels Diamond Glitz

This Microgaming’s slot presents players with appealing designs and graphics, which include several symbols like Dollar, Single Bar, Double Bar, Triple Bar, Cherries, etc. The game boasts 25 paylines, 5 reels, and an RTP of 96.47%. It features a coin size limit of 0.01 and 0.25. 3 or more scatter icons will reward you with 5 free spins by triggering the free spins feature. Its respin feature improves your odds of winning. If you manage to get 3, 4, and 5 scatters, you will win 5×, 40×, and 100× multipliers. Landing 3, 4, and 5 Dollar signs will reward you with 100×, 1000×, and 10000× multipliers. With its functions and features, the game is somewhat similar to the Diamond Mine slot.

Black Diamond Slots

This Pragmatic Play’s slot comes with 3 reels, 9 fixed paylines, and 3 rows. Its medium volatility and 95.95% RTP ensure that players are exposed to fairly frequent wins. It is characterized by minimum and maximum bets of £0.25 and £125. A jackpot prize is earned by landing 3 Black Diamond wilds slot on the 9th payline. It can also trigger a minor jackpot when all 3 Black Diamonds slot machine land between payline 1 to 8. This wild can replace every other symbol to form paying combinations in the Black Diamond online slots. If a player can manage to collect 3 Blue Triple Sevens and 3 Gold Double Sevens, they will be rewarded with 300× and 150× multipliers per line. The Red 7s and Double Bars will pay out 90× and 60× your bet when you collect 3 matching icons. When you land 3 different 7s (Red 7s, Gold Double Sevens, Blue Triple Sevens, you earn a 30× multiplier. The Black Diamond casino slot machines are also available in demo mode.

Buffalo Diamond Slot

When you visit an offline casino in North America, you will come across slots with a huge beast across the reels of the Buffalo slot. This Aristocrat’s Buffalo Diamond slot machine is characterized by 5 reels and 2400 ways to win. You can place your bet between a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin 0.01 and 20. This makes it suitable for both low bettors and high rollers. This game’s wild is represented by a Sunset icon. Besides being capable of replacing every other symbol, it can pay out 2× or 3× wins during free spins features. A Gold Coin symbol is the scatter. When you land 3 of these symbols, you trigger the Wheel Bonus feature. The three levels of free games are associated with multipliers. Any wins from Green Diamonds will reward you with a 2× multiplier. Landing Blue Diamonds multiply your wins by 3 times. Purple Diamonds reward the highest multiplier in free games by multiplying all wins by 4×. This free game feature can be re-triggered by landing 2 Gold Coins.

Super Diamond Deluxe

You will find many slots with a traditional approach to gaming when you visit an online casino. One of these is the Super Diamond Deluxe slot from Blueprint Gaming. This slot features 5 reels and 10 paylines. With an RTP of 94.85% and medium volatility, this slot exposes its players to fairly frequent wins. Also, huge payouts are possible occasionally. Winning is possible by collecting 3 symbols in a row. The highest-paying icon is a Diamond, which rewards you with 500, 300, or 100 coins if you manage to land 5, 4, or 3 of a kind. A Red Gem pays out 400 coins by landing 5 of a kind. The Blue and Green Gems payout 300 coins for collecting 5 of a kind. Aces and Kings payout 200 coins, while Jack, 10, and Diamond queen slot machine payout 100 coins. The stack wilds also offer bonuses, presenting an opportunity to win 5000 coins.

Wild Diamond Casino Slots

If you find Diamonds as your friend, then Amatic’s 5-reel Wild Diamond slot online is a good game to try out. This slot features 3 rows and 10 paylines. It is characterized by medium volatility and an RTP of 97%. Diamonds become your companion as you are rewarded with 20,000 coins when you manage to line up Oranges, Lemons, Cherries, and Plums. You are rewarded with 25,000 coins for collecting a Single Bar and Bells. Double Bars and 7’s payout 50,000 coins. A diamond acts as a wild symbol. It can also replace every other symbol to create a winning combination. Players can also win a jackpot that is worth as much as 200,000 coins when they land 5 Wild Diamond slots on one payline. It also features a gamble feature, which involves predicting if a playing card is red or black. A wrong guess results in the loss of winnings, while an accurate guess will double your winnings.

88 Fortunes Diamond

This slot is characterized by 3 reels and 27 paylines. This game is available at several land-based casinos. It has an appealing design that can keep players engaged. Its Grand Jackpot is set at $16,545.47. A Diamond is the Wild. It represents the highest-paying symbol, which can pay out 500× your bet. This 88 Fortunes Diamond slot machine has four different Jackpots, including Mini, Minor, Major, and Grand. The bonus round rewards you with 8 free games. You stand a chance of winning between 5× and 25× multipliers. With an Autospin option, you can set the number of desired consecutive spins, which ensures that you can sit back and let the machine do the spinning for you.

Shadow Diamond

This Bally’s Shadow Diamond slot machine game is characterized by 5 reels and 40 paylines. You can wager between a coin size limit that is set at 0.8 and 400. It features an Autoplay option that allows you to set a number of consecutive spins. It boasts medium volatility and an RTP of 94%, which implies that your bankroll should be managed appropriately. This game logo represents wild icons. This is capable of replacing every other symbol except scatter, which is represented by a large Diamond-gem. The free game bonus feature allows you to spin the reels for free. To trigger this feature, you must land a full stack of Diamond-treasure on reels 2, 3, and 4 to win seven free games. Then, you are presented with an opportunity to choose one of the Diamonds where you will be shown a Man, Diamond, Necklace, Woman, or Watch. A Shadow Diamond logo represents the highest-paying symbol and can payout 10,000 coins for landing 5 of a kind.

Lucky Diamonds

Play’n Go has provided its players with its 3-reel and 1-payline slot. This represents a very simple game, especially for newbies. It is far from boring, with its graphics, design, and gameplay. The most valuable symbol in this game is the Diamond, which acts as the game’s wild. Players can also choose to play with 1, 2, or 3 coins. There is a reward of 800×, 1600×, or 2500× your bet when you land 3 Diamonds with 1, 2, or 3 coins. If you can manage to collect 3 Lucky Red 7, you are rewarded with 80×, 160×, or 240× your bet when you play with 1, 2, or 3 coins. Once a player can land 3 Triple Bars with 1, 2, or 3 coins will earn you 40×, 80×, or 120× your bet. With 1, 2, or 3 coins, 3 Double Bars will pay out with 25×, 50×, or 75× your bet. Collecting 3 cherries with 1, 2, or 3 coins payout 10×, 20×, or 30× your bet.

Pink Diamond Slot Machine

This one of the most popular online free slot games was powered by IGT and features 3 reels and 5 paylines. This video slot is characterized by an instant play feature. This implies that it can be accessed through your web browser and it eliminates the issue of compatibility. With the gamble feature, there is a chance of doubling your winnings. The Pink Diamond slots are also characterized by an autoplay function that ensures consecutive spinnings of the reels. With this option, players can relax and let the machine do the spinning for them. This can be stopped only if the preset number of spins is reached or if it is manually stopped. If you can manage to land scatter icons, the free games can be triggered.

Diamond Duke Slot

Quickspin has provided players with its 3-reel slot that is characterized by 5 paylines. This game boasts high volatility and 96.23% RTP. For this reason, your bankroll should be managed appropriately. You’ll come across several classic slot symbols, including Diamonds, Cherries, etc. This game is aimed at landing any 3 matching symbols across the reels. The top prize is set at 8000× your bet. A Diamond represents the most generous symbol. Landing two-wheel scatters will present one spin of the bonus wheel, which can bring back a 2×, 3×, 5×, 7×, or 10× multiplier on your wins. By triggering the bonus round, players can choose from a selection of bright balls. They are also presented with an opportunity to either pick prizes, select an X to end this round or choose an arrow that sends them to the next level.

DaVinci Diamonds Slot Game

This game represents one of the most successful slots provided by IGT. This 5-reel slot is characterized by 10 paylines, low volatility, and an RTP of 94.93%. This DaVinci Diamonds free slot game has a coin size limit of 0.01 and 10. With an autoplay function, you can let the machine do the spinning for you. These consecutive spins can be stopped manually or allowed to end once the preset number of spins has been reached. The bonus round in this DaVinci Diamond slot machine offers an opportunity to win free spins. This can be triggered by landing 4 or more Pink Bonus icons. The wild icon can substitute for every other symbol bar scatter icon. A DaVinci Diamonds free slots logo will pay out 100×, 500×, and 5000× multipliers if you can manage to land 3, 4, or 5 of a kind. A picture of Monalisa can also pay out 50×, 200×, and 1000× multipliers when you land 3, 4, or 5 of a kind in the free casino slot games for fun no download.

Heart of Diamond Slots

This slot is characterized by 3 reels and 9 paylines. With an autoplay option, you can set a number of consecutive spins. This ensures that the machine can do these spinnings. This can only be stopped manually or when the preset number of spins has been reached. Its appealing graphics and designs are some of the top features that make this game engaging. With medium volatility, players can expect fairly frequent wins and also huge payouts occasionally. This game’s wild can replace every other icon except the scatter, which can trigger the bonus round. There are free games and prizes to be won in this round.

Double Diamond Slot Machine

This IGT slot is characterized by 3 reels and a single payline. It has 95.44% RTP and high volatility. This implies that players are exposed to high risks while playing this game. For this reason, appropriate bankroll management is essential. Landing 3 Double Diamond casino icons will bring back 1000 coins. Besides free Double Diamond slots casino function as a multiplier, it can also create a paying combination by substituting for every other symbol. Players are rewarded with 80 coins by collecting 3 sevens. Landing 3 Triple Bars, Double Bars, and Single Bars will pay out 40, 25, and 10 coins. Landing 3 cherries will payout 10 coins. A demo version of the Double Diamond deluxe slot machine is available. This can help you get acquainted with the game without the risk of losing your Diamond cash slots. It is also possible to enjoy this without registration, download, or real money deposits. The Triple Double Diamond slot machine free play can also be enjoyed on several devices, including Android and iOS devices.

Diamond Queen Slot

This video slot is powered by International Game Technology. This game boasts 5 reels and 20 paylines. With high volatility and 94.89% RTP, players should be wary of these high risks by managing their bankroll. The aim is to line up matching symbols to win prizes in the Diamond Queen slot machine online. There are several symbols you will come across, including a Diamond crown, Aces, Kings, etc. There are also free spins that can be won during the Mystical Diamond free spins bonus feature. This can be triggered by landing a Mystical Diamond bonus symbol on reels 2, 3, and 4. There is also a reward of 3 extra spins for activating this Diamond Queen gambling machine.

Diamond Dog Slot Machine

NetEnt has provided players with its 5-reel, 25-paylines no download online free slot games. With an RTP of 96.5% and low volatility, this game produces frequent wins. It is characterized by a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin of 1 and 4. A fierce wild dog can replace all other symbols, except the scatter, which is represented by Google’s Sporting Dog slot machines. This icon is capable of triggering the free spins bonus round. This will pay out 10 free spins. Other symbols in this game are Alphabets, VIP Fire Hydrant, Luxury Kennel, etc. The Diamond Dog game also can be played for free without download or registration. Players only need to visit an online casino that offers this game. An autoplay option ensures consecutive spinning of the reels by the machine. This can either be stopped manually or allowed to reach the preset number of spins. The free slot games no download can be played on several platforms, including Android and iOS devices.

Diamond Valley

Playtech has decided to take players to an exciting gaming world with its 5-reel slots for free no download. This game boasts 5 paylines and an RTP of 95%. The objective is to line up a combination of matching symbols. The most frequent symbols on the reels are a Golden Tooth and Flaming Bar sign. This game also features simplistic designs and graphics. A Hand symbol represents a Bonus symbol in this Diamond Valley slot. If you can manage to get 3 of these symbols, you will trigger the Pit Bonus feature. A Pink Diamond is the scatter. All you must do is to match 3 or more scatters. A crystal symbol is essential in hitting the progressive jackpot. When you collect 5 Crystal icons on the 5th reel alone, you can win a huge amount of cash. This makes it important to activate all paylines.

Diamond Symphony

This Butterproof game consists of 5 reels, 20 paylines, and an RTP of 95%. Its graphics and soundtrack contribute significantly to its appeal to players. This game is characterized by a range of minimum and maximum coins per spin that is set at 0.20 and 200. This game also boasts an autoplay option, which ensures consecutive spinnings by the machine. An Orchestra Conductor is wild. This can substitute for every other symbol to form paying combinations. Landing 5 Diamonds or wilds, will pay out 25× your bet. If you manage to collect 5 Grand Pianos, your bet is increased by 20 times. 5 Trumpets or Violin will pay out 15× your stake. Landing 5 Treble Chefs, Semi Quavers, Single Quavers, or Double Quavers will pay out 10× your bet. By landing 5 Crochets, you win 5× your bet. You can also win between 7 to 25 free spins in the ladder bonus round. The demo version of this Diamond Symphony slot allows you to learn more about it without the risk of losing your cash.

Frozen Diamonds

Microgaming, in collaboration with Rabcat, developed this 5-reel slot diamond that is characterized by 20 paylines and an RTP of 96.47%. Its coin size limit is set at 0.01 and 2. A multicoloured star trapped in an ice cube represents the wild. A gamble feature presents an opportunity to increase your winnings. You will be required, after your win, to pick between an orange and purple colour. A wrong prediction sends you back to the base game, while an accurate selection doubles your winnings. You can also earn free spins by winning 3 times in a row. You are randomly rewarded with between 5 to 10 free spins. If you can manage to collect 3, 4, or 5 Orange Gem symbols, you win 80×, 400×, or 2000× your bet. Landing 3, 4, or 5 Green Gem icons will pay out 40×, 200×, or 1200× your bet. You can also earn 30×, 160×, or 800× your bet when you get 3, 4, or 5 Red Gem icons. This game works well on Android and iPhone.

Diamond Heist

This Diamond Heist slot machine is a 6-reel game that has 4 rows and 4096 ways to win. It boasts an RTP of 96.10% and medium volatility. Players can expect some variations in win frequency and sizes. An autoplay feature is also available to enable you to select your number of automatic spins. Your bets can start from 0.10 coins per spin and stop at 10 coins per spin. Your bets can be easily adjusted by the +/- buttons on the right side of reels. A Diamond Heist logo will pay from 2× to 50× your bet when you collect from 2 to 6 of these symbols. The Diamond, Ring, and Necklace are other high-paying symbols. Other card symbols will payout for a combination of 3 to 6. The Ace can pay as much as 1.60× your stake. When you land 3 bonus symbols, you trigger the free spins and you can win between 8, 10, and 12 free spins when you get 3, 4, or 5 matching symbols.