Genshin Impact: pros and cons of the popular game

Genshin Impact, developed by the Chinese studio miHoYo, grabbed the gaming world by surprise and swiftly rose to the top of the list of the most played projects of 2020. The players adored the lively world of Teyvat, which contained a wide variety of monsters and personalities. A few months after its release, the game was able to generate a significant profit for its creators. The monetization method is still a source of contention among players. What are the advantages of undertaking this project? And, more importantly, what can be done to improve it?

Exploration of the world

One of the most significant advantages of Genshin Impact is the research opportunity. Although the world’s size isn’t very large when compared to other universes, it is diverse and well-detailed nonetheless. Discovering the map, you’ll find a plethora of unique and scenic destinations, as well as intriguing secrets and riddles to solve. Every quest is lavishly rewarded and interesting. Making the ascent up to the top of the map gives your rewards now. A delightful prize awaits you there, and the chances of finding one are excellent.

Heroes

Characters in Genshin Impact are well-developed and well-written. Even those who are not fans of anime might find enjoyment in them. MiHoYo accomplishes this by creating unforgettable characters. For instance, recent baal is the biggest success for genshin impact for a while.

It is important to note that there are no terrible heroes in the game at all. Even the most basic characters may be clothed, inflated, and utilized to a great look. You don’t have to be concerned about it, but sooner or later, the player will require a hero of a larger rarity than the one you currently have. All of the clothes are compatible with any character. At the moment, the creators are doing an excellent job of preserving the game’s balance.

The developers have made it very easy to obtain “purple” epic characters so that even those who do not make donations should have no trouble getting the wanted character.

Multiplayer

Having fun with your pals while assisting one another in defeating bosses or completing high-level dungeons is a terrific way to pass the time. Because you cannot open chests together, complete side quests, or look for collectibles, there is no reason to wander throughout the globe with one another. Genshin Impact is a single-player game with no multiplayer options.

In the case of MMO, the opposite is true. There are few activities that more than one person cannot complete with your friends. The one-player gameplay in Genshin Impact is vibrant, but more chances for co-op play are needed for better gameplay.

Cross-platform play

It is incredible that this entertaining role-playing game, which has been loved by many, can be played both on PC and console and with relative ease on a mobile device.

Mobile games frequently receive a great deal of negative feedback from their users. But they are popular regardless of whether or not they are liked, despised, or rejected by the general public. Mobile platforms are not widely used for such games as Genshin Impact. For games that have intricate graphics as well as an open environment and provide more than 70 hours of entertainment, the mobile platform is not the best.

Of course, smartphone versions aren’t necessary for MMOs. The success of Genshin Impact has demonstrated that cross-platform accessibility is always a significant advantage for a project of any size. Now numerous MMOs allow for cross-player interaction.