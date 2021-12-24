How to get the most out of Casino Bonuses?

Do you want to sign up for a new casino? Then there is a welcome gift from almost all game providers to get started – the new customer bonus. We have put together all the relevant information about the casino bonus offers below.

Bonuses are somewhat controversial in the gaming scene! Sometimes they offer a rare chance for fun and profits without any associated risks, but some other times, they come as mined parcels and just block your own money without offering you any added value! We can solve this mystery directly. You should always accept an online casino bonus with a deposit if it is linked to fair, actual play-through conditions. But how do you recognise the best online casino bonus? What are the characteristics of a customer-friendly new customer bonus?

What are the casino bonuses?

The casino bonus is rightly a gift from the online provider, but in practice, it is linked to some conditions and rules. The online casinos try to win over potential customers with new customer bonuses.

The bonus is the simplest and most well-known marketing tool used by gaming providers. The user receives additional money, which he can use for gaming. This is precisely where the most significant sticking point can be seen. An online casino bonus is always used to play.

It cannot be paid out immediately after it has been credited to the player’s account. The stipulated wagering requirements must be met in advance. The bonus amount will be freely available only when these “rollovers” have been processed.

In our experience, the customer mustn’t always just look at the rollover. The goal is certainly to turn a casino bonus into real money. However, the new customer bonus has another relevant function. It is ideal to get to know the chosen online casino without any risk. You can test the games and their strategy with the casino provider’s money, figuratively speaking. Even if you ultimately fail to convert the bonus money into real money credit that can be withdrawn, you have already extended your own gaming pleasure to the maximum. From our point of view, the bonus has already proven its usefulness. Justuk.club is a perfect platform which provides you with a list of the best online casino bonus opportunities!

Casino Bonus Sizes

How an online casino deposit bonus works is easy to understand. The new customer makes his deposit, and the casino adds the X amount as a bonus to his account. The amount of the casino bonus always depends on your deposit amount. For instance, a 100% match bonus of up to 100 euros means, for example, that the deposit amount is doubled up to a maximum of 100 euros.

The online casinos are financially quite different. One group of game providers addresses recreational gamers with a high financial push. Other platforms tend to rely on high sums to reach the high rollers. We have filtered out three bonus variants for you as an example.

400% at a flat rate of 40 euros (recreational player version)

Deposit: 10 euros

Bonus: 40 euros

Total bankroll: 50 euros

200% up to 200 euros (very good standard variant)

Deposit: 100 euros

Bonus: 200 euros

Total bankroll: 300 euros

100% up to 1,000 euros (high roller offer)

Deposit: 1,000 euros

Bonus: 1,000 euros

Total bankroll: 2,000 euros

Numerous online casinos also offer complete welcome packages. This means that the first deposit is rewarded with a bonus, but several deposits. A new customer offer with the amount of 1,000 euros can, for example, be structured as follows:

Deposit: 100% up to 150 euros

Deposit: 50% up to 250 euros

Deposit: 50% up to 300 euros

Deposit: 200% up to 300 euros

In some cases, the individual deposits are flanked by additional free spins, almost as icing on the cake.

Choose the suitable deposit option to get the bonus

If you want to activate an online casino bonus with a deposit, you usually have to be careful with the deposit at the cash register. In general, there is a minimum amount in the terms and conditions that is required for bonus qualification. In our experience, the majority of online casinos are very beginner-friendly. 10 or 20 euros are usually enough to grab a casino bonus.

The transfer methods are relevant. Very often, specific payment methods are explicitly excluded from the bonus conditions. This rule mostly affects the e-wallets from Skrill or Neteller or the prepaid method of the Paysafecard. If you want to be absolutely sure with the first deposit, you can always switch to credit cards from Visa and MasterCard or the direct banking systems such as Trustly, Klarna Sofort or GiroPay.

Bonus wagering requirements

The bonus’s wagering requirements are essential for keeping the rewards fair for casinos and players. If players can cash out the bonuses directly, online casinos will break in several days! On the other hand, if the casino requires hefty rollovers, rewards won’t offer any chance for players to enjoy their games and make real money winnings.

The first crucial question is how many times the bonus has to be played through in order to be ready for withdrawal. It is essential at this point that you read the rules carefully. Some casinos only specify the rollover for the bonus, other casinos require the total deposit and bonus amounts to be wagered. For example, in the case of a 100% match bonus, the rough guidelines “40x bonus” and “20x player balance” are identical.

The second essential point is credit values for the game categories. Normally, slot machines fully contribute 100% toward casino games.

Every now and then, there are excluded or devalued slots. Not infrequently, for example, the progressive jackpots have no bonus share.

The table and video poker games usually allocate 5 to 25%. There are also excellent online casino deposit bonuses exclusive to the slots. This means that the rollover may not cover roulette, blackjack or a video poker machine.

We don’t want to forget that some online casinos set maximum betting limits for the free spins. For example, only five euros per round are allowed per spin.

The fourth essential point is the bonus time frame. Anyone who has an eye on all the details mentioned will quickly see whether he has a valuable bonus offer on the screen.