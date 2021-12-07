RFID Technology in Sports Today

The sports industry has long been associated with the latest technological advancements. While most innovations like radar were initially developed for the military, they are now poised at the forefront of the sporting world.

RFID is the next big thing to hit the arenas and stadiums. Most of us can rattle off acronyms like RFID, but not everyone knows what it means and how it impacts the sports industry. We’ve decided to break down the concept of RFID and give a few examples of how it streamlines our favourite sporting events.

What is RFID?

RFID stands for Radio-frequency Identification. It uses electromagnetic fields to identify and track various objects. Small RFID chips or tags track these objects by transmitting a signal to an RFID receiver.

How is RFID Used in Sports?

RFID has more applications in sport than any of us might realize. Below we’ll tackle problems like crowd control, tracking, and fraud prevention and see how RFID makes these easier to manage. RFID can make physical sporting events as easy as online sports betting at Casumo for all involved.

Crowd Control

Getting large groups of people into a sporting arena is a hassle. Keeping track of tickets, monitoring ticket authenticity, managing payments, and doing it all on time is not easy. With the introduction of RFID, all this has changed. Tickets can be embedded with tiny RFID transmitters that can be tracked from a central control room. Payments can be processed with the tap of a ticket, and fraudulent tickets simply won’t grant their holders entry through the access points.

Race Timing

It is now possible to make race timers smaller than ever. RFID chips can be embedded into wristbands, clothing, shoes, and other objects to collect accurate rest, speed, and race time data. This allows racers, event organizers, and fans to keep track of personal records and race patterns.

VIP Experiences

The VIP experience is elevated by being able to offer special privileges to your members. VIPs can gain access to exclusive areas with the tap of a wristband and can be pampered with free drinks tokens assigned to specific RFID chips.

A Streamlined Way of Life

Attending sporting events isn’t just about the game. It has become an event in its own right. RFID turns this social event of team support and camaraderie into a more streamlined experience. Taking full advantage of the benefits of RFID technology lets us focus more on the social aspect and stress less about organization.