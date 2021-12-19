World Of Warcraft: The New Game To Explore In GAMIVO

The gaming industry has evolved for a few years, and many games have been launched. These titles will make your gaming journey more exciting. A new game recently introduced in the GAMIVO store is World of Warcraft. It has a ground-breaking and iconic MMO. It has ultra-difficult raids, fun quests, varied and big experimental expansions, which will help you take high risks. Read this review to learn everything about this game before buying and playing. After that, you can buy one from the top online store and play.

About WoW: World Of Warcraft

Invest your time and learn about the game; World of Warcraft before you start to play. Many gamers have loved this game so much that they ended up playing it for a long time. The latest instalment about the game has new characters that make it more interesting and fun. Blizzard has said that this title will take 30% less time to hit max.

Check Out The Video Game

It is a video game that has created history but wasn’t the first multiplayer online role-playing title. But it has set a standard for all other games since its release. For an MMORPG, World of Warcraft has broken all records and set a standard. One record was in 2012; it reached its peak with 12 million subscribers. Different upgrades have come after years, and still, it is a popular one and has a loyal fanbase.

Different Expansions Of This Title

Different expansion packs are available for World of Warcraft which indicates that the designers keep adding continents, new races, and quests. Eight expansions are there like:

The Burning Crusade (2007) Cataclysm (2010) Wrath of the Lich King (2008) Mists of Pandaria (2012) Legion (2016) Warlords of Draenor (2014) Shadowlands (2020) Battle for Azeroth (2018)

Every expansion has earned huge success, but some titles have earned the fastest-selling video games record in history. Shadowlands (2020) is worth mentioning out of all these titles, as 3.7 million copies were sold in a single day.

Do You Know About The Alliance Or The Horde?

One of the reasons for the success of World Of Warcraft is the beloved setting of the Warcraft series from the RTS game. Every gamer wishes to roam Azeroth as a mighty hero, either the Alliance or the Plague. Presently, they can choose races from 13 different options. They are Orc, Goblin for the Horde and Human, Undead, Tauren, Gnome, Troll, Draenei, Blood Elf, Night Elf, Dwarf, Worgen for the Alliance.

The Newest Changes In The Game

Check out this short summary of the latest changes that have taken place in this game. They are:

Exile’s Reach is a new character that has been added and offers a much more fun journey. It provides a comprehensive introduction for new players from one to ten levels. The character levels have been reduced to 60, which has decreased the time taken to progress. In that way, a newbie will take less time to progress while making the whole journey more beautiful. It makes you feel enjoyable and good while playing. A new process has been introduced, which shows how to level the characters. Begin your journey in Exile’s Reach, and then you can choose between the next levelling island or their race’s starting area. After that, you can proceed onto the Battle for Azeroth. It will take your character from level 10 to 50. After reaching here, you have the freedom to jump into Shadowlands. It will then take your character to 60.

About The Subscription

World of Warcraft uses a subscription system, and gamers need to pay a subscription for it. An ideal way to renew a subscription is through the time card of this game. In that way, it is easier to feed up the Battle.Net account before playing. On GAMIVO, you can find this game at the best price and start your gaming journey.

The Final Thoughts

Playing this video game will ensure that you enjoy every second. It is created using high-quality graphics and has easy gameplay. Buy the game from the top online store and enjoy your gaming journey. Make sure to get the game from the top online store.