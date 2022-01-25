A glossary to help you navigate the online casino world

Online casinos are welcoming and user-friendly platforms, where you can play your favourite games, wherever and whenever you choose! These sites are easy to navigate and filled to the brim with thrilling games, perfectly suited for beginners and seasoned players alike.

However, if you’re new to the online casino scene, you’ll probably encounter some words and terms that you’re unfamiliar with. We’re sure that you’ll get the hang of the games in no time, but to help you to gain a greater understanding of the terms used on casino sites, we’ve made a helpful glossary, that you can keep at hand!

Keep reading to find out more.

Active Pay-line

In Slots, an active pay-line is part of the integrated mechanics of the game. This line will reward you a pay-out, if you land a winning combination of symbols upon it.

Balance

This is the amount of money that you have in your account, prior to placing any bets in a game.

Bankroll

The total amount of money that you set aside to put towards casino gaming. Of course, you can attempt to boost your bankroll by playing the casino’s games, where you’ll have the chance to win some cash prizes.

Banker

Banker is an alternate term to refer to the game’s dealer.

Betting limit

This is the minimum or maximum amount of money that you can wager when playing a specific game. You will find this information in the game’s pay-table, which can help you to decide which game suits you and your budget best.

Bonus

A casino bonus is an additional prize won by a player when they meet the casino’s or game’s specific requirements.

Coins

Coins are a type of currency used at an online casino. When you look for a game’s betting requirement, this may be displayed in coins.

Dealer

The dealer is the person responsible for handling cards, spinning wheels, and generally ensuring that you have a seamless gaming experience.

Deck

The collection of playing cards that are used in a game.

Fold

This is the process of giving up your hand of cards, if you believe that you’re about to lose the game.

Free Spins

Featured in slot games, free spins are gratis turns awarded to the player if they meet the game’s requirements. This will enable you to keep spinning without having to deposit more of your own cash.

House Edge

In order for the casinos to be able to make a profit, they have an advantage over the players in games, which is known as the house edge.

Jackpot

This is the biggest prize that is up for grabs in your chosen game.

Live Casino Games

Exciting and state of the art, live games will enable you to play in real time, in the company of a live dealer. This is the most immersive casino game on offer online and will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a real casino, without leaving your house.

Multiplier

These can be found in slot games and are used to multiply your pay-outs, increasing the potential of the wins you can achieve.

Return to player

Return to player (RTP) is displayed as a percentage, and will tell you, theoretically, how often a specific game will pay-out to players over a certain period of time.

—

With this handy glossary by your side, we’re sure that you’ll be a casino pro in no time. All that’s left to do is go online, sign up to a casino site and decide which game you’re going to try first!