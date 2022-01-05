Mobile RPG Advertising: Practical Tips for Getting More Users in 2022

There have been significant advances in gaming technology for mobile devices, which simply have been sitting dormant in our pockets for years. In today’s time, the sheer number of mobile gamers has only been increasing rapidly, with many mobile RPGs ready to monetize with the right influence. Partnerships with YouTubers, Twitch streamers, and other forms of advertising can easily turn a simple mobile game into a cultural necessity.

What Are Some Tips That Can Help Get More Mobile RPG Gamers?

RPG mobile gaming is quite a competitive market. Hence, marketers and publishers are required to put significant effort into advertising. It does not matter how good your mobile RPG is—you will have to use smart advertising campaigns if you want to stand out from the crowd. In this article, we will talk about some strategies that will help you do the same:

1: Understand Your Audience

The first step here is to understand who your audiences are. Generally speaking, people that play role-playing games are experienced and skilled. Therefore, the quality of the game matters to them as they will always have high expectations.

In most cases, RPG gamers can be divided into two categories, which include:

Hardcore Gamers

When it comes to mobile games, hardcore gamers go all the way in. They are very serious about playing mobile games. Since these gamers are very invested in the mobile games they play, most of them are also willing to spend money to acquire in-game purchases required for faster progression.

Casual Gamers

Casual gamers rank one down in this hierarchy; however, they are also very skilled. While these gamers do not spend too much time playing mobile games, they do take it seriously. In most cases, they tend to stick to a handful of few favorite games or genres.

When you are advertising RPG games, you need to ensure that you remember these two types of gamers, primarily because they will be your target audience. It does not make sense to spend time, money, and effort to create ads for casual gamers because they are not your primary audience.

Create Attention-Grabbing Video Ads

In the case of RPG mobile games, video ads are considered the best way to grab the attention of more users for your mobile RPG and land on the top charts.

However, creating a video ad for your mobile RPG is easier said than done. There are a lot of components that you need to understand and implement.

The first step here is to take a look at your competitors’ video ads. This way, you will figure out things that work and those that do not.

Next, you can start by identifying certain features that you think are unique about your mobile RPG. Ask yourself questions like – why would your audience want to download your game? Does it have engaging gameplay or a captivating storyline?

After creating your video ad, you need to ensure that it is highlighted. You would want people to see how great your game is and why it is so much better than others.

Finally, ensure that you create 2-3 variants of the video ads. Test them out so that you can understand which attracts the most users. Once you have separated the videos that work and do not work, you will start publishing effective video ads.

Advertise your Mobile RPG In Other Games

Advertising your mobile RPG on other games is another useful strategy that you can use. Most publishers make use of in-game ads for monetization, and this will prove to be an effective strategy for you.

Most game publishers are looking to fill their ad spaces with relevant ads so that they can maximize their ad revenue. In short, you will be placing ads for your mobile RPG inside games similar to yours, thereby reaching an audience that would be more interested in what you have to offer.

What you need to know here is that such forms of advertisement do not come cheap. After narrowing down your target customers, acquiring them will become very expensive.

Alternatively, you can also opt for cross-promoting your mobile RPG. If you have already published several titles, you can easily advertise your current mobile RPG inside these games. Even in this scenario, you will be putting the games in front of people that have already played your games and will likely be interested in them.

Use Advanced App Store Optimization

While most people do not know much about Advanced App Store Optimization (ASO), it is essential for advertising your mobile RPG. The App Store is the only place where users can discover new gaming titles, which is the reason why investing effort and time in ASO is crucial.

Additionally, ASO is a free form of advertising that can help get the game in front of new users. Hence, it is quite an important part of user acquisition strategy.

However, there are not many things you can do with basic ASO. Therefore, you need to take things up a notch if you state above your competition. For instance, let us consider the game title and its description. Ensure that you include relevant keywords and words that describe your game in the space available for the Game Name.

However, this does not mean you add a bunch of words just for the sake of it. In such cases, both Apple’s App Store and Google Play will reject your submission. There needs to be a proper balance between branding, descriptive words, and keywords. The same applies to the game description.

Create A Winning Icon

The icon you use for your mobile RPG is the first impression of the game. In most cases, stylistic choices are often influenced by the current trends and the data acquired by testing these icons.

There are many tools that you can use to select the best icons. You can even add the main character to the icon, making sense as these games often emphasize the main characters. Today, most icons look similar because they are based on the complex analysis of the psychology behind the icon’s design. One great example would be Rovio, one of the most well-known brands in the mobile gaming industry.

Final Thoughts

RPG games are not just simple games that can be played while you are waiting for the bus. They often have complex adventures, which means that they will require your full attention. With amazing characters and an entertaining storyline, mobile RPGs provide a great gaming experience to people who appreciate this genre. And, the same can be said for developers who want to promote their RPG games. Marketing is very important if you want to reach for success.