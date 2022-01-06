New Bomb Rush Cyberfunk trailer looks like the Jet Set Radio spiritual successor we deserve

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks amazing. There, I said it. It has an amazing name that I have to double check every time I type is so as not to accidentally call it Cyberpunk, but you can’t have everything. The developer is Team Reptile, and I’d forgive you if you didn’t know who that was. Previous titles include the likes of Lethal League Blaze, but this… well, just watch the trailer, below.

Dion Koster from Team Reptile, game director of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, had this to say…

“As you know BRC is a game about the street. Wherever you are from, chances are you grew up going out to the local skatepark, scratching your name on the bins at school or hanging out at the mall, dancing, before heading back home to do some extreme tricks in your favorite video game. Maybe it got you to the point that you are now hitting up the big spots in your own way! Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a big street culture symphony of these feelings. In that spirit I have decided to include skateboarding, BMX and inline skating in the game.

With this teaser we are giving you a heads up, the way that you move around is important. Style is not only about appearance. Many secrets can be found by getting points and doing combos throughout the stage. You will be outstyling the other crews after you bombed their turf to take what’s theirs. Skateboarding, inline and BMX are represented with real life tricks to play into this. After going off you’ll be able to switch back to regular ol’ feet anytime you want to get down to the beat.”

There’s no date yet for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, but check out the Steam page to wishlist it, and for more info.