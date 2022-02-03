Best Places to Get CS: GO Skins in 2022

Counter-Strike is a name that every game enthusiast in the world has heard about. Ever since its introduction in 2000, Counter-Strike has become one of the faces of gaming and the inspiration of several first-person shooters.

Their latest addition, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, was released in 2012 and is still the most played multiplayer game in the world, with the daily peak reaching a whopping number of 890,000+ people. The only game that is near CS: GO is Dota 2, with the daily player count peaking to 689,000+. Plus, we all know that CS: GO is still played in a lot of the gaming tournaments held around the world.

If you play this game frequently, you may want to add a bit more customization to your weapon. And luckily, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has a massive library of weapon skins, and the number of skins is increasing daily.

While you can buy weapon skins for CS: GO from the steam store or from different verified marketplaces, if you are short on cash, then this is just the right article for you. We will tell you about how to get skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in 2022. All the sites that we are going to mention today are trusted by many, and you can rest assured when you are getting skins for your account.

DaddySkins

When it comes to getting free CS: GO skins, then DaddySkins is the first place where you want to go. While it is a site where you can buy drops and get high-tier skins, DaddySkins provides you with tons of opportunities to get some of the coolest weapon skins entirely for free.

The first thing to do is to check out their free cases that are available right when you open the site. You can scroll down to browse through the wide range of skins that are available. You can buy their special cases that contain some of the best weapon skins. Or you can also look for crates that cost as low as $0.29 or crates that are free. And trust us, just because some skins are free doesn’t mean they don’t look cool.

Another way for you to get skins on this site is to participate in the numerous giveaways that are present in DaddySkins. Visit the site and click on Giveaways located on the left side of the site. Then you can apply for the giveaways. If you are lucky, then you might win some beautiful skins.

Then, you can win even more skins in arenas. Here, you compete with other users and open cases that you have bought. Whoever gets the most expensive items wins the skins. Plus, he/she will also get all the skins that your opponents have unlocked from the cases. So, if you are lucky, you can get tons of skins at once.

Do you have some skins that you don’t use anymore? Simply click on Additional > Exchange on the left panel and exchange your old skins for some new ones that other people are offering. So, you are getting new skins via barter systems.

Next comes partnerships and referrals. Do you have a lot of friends who are interested in buying CS: GO skins? Or are you a content creator who has quite some followers? You can earn money by sharing affiliate links. You can receive a 2% commission from referral deposits and a 5% commission from promo code. Once you have invited at least 20 referrals, you will be able to withdraw the partnership balance and then buy skins with it.

The Arena section is a game of luck. However, you may wonder whether the results are truly random or not. For that, you can visit Provably Fair, which is also present in the panel on the left side of the screen.

Their system generates the result for each round using the SHA-512 hash of 3 separate inputs – client seed that is generated upon first user login, server seed which is a SHA=256 hash of secure random bytes, and a round number.

If you want, you can even replicate the past round results using the code snippet that is provided in the Provably Fair section as well. So, now you can check yourself whether the results were fair or not.

FreeCash

Just like the name suggests, it is a place where you can earn cash for free. Here, you can earn coins by completing short surveys. Then you cash out the money via crypto, PayPal, gift cards, or you can exchange it for skins.

Click on Earn once you visit the FreeCash site. From there, you can browse through the surveys, complete them, and earn coins. Or you can take a look at their offer walls that contain some tasks. Once you complete them, you will get coins.

Once you have enough coins, click on Cashout to redeem them. There are lots of options you can choose from. You can cash out the coins via PayPal or cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

There are several gift cards you can choose from as well. If you see a skin that you like in the Steam store, then you can exchange the coins for Steam gift cards and buy CS: GO skins with it. However, remember that those gift cards can only be redeemed in North America and Europe.

Else, you can withdraw skins from FreeCash’s own exchange shop. If you have enough coins, you can select a specific skin from the store. Then, the skin will be available for use in the linked Steam account.

They also have an affiliation program. Anyone who enters using your referral code will earn a starting bonus of 100 coins. And, when they earn some coins, you will receive a 5% commission from that earning.

Weekly Drops

Don’t want to visit any of these sites to get CS: GO skins? Well, then the best way to earn them is to play the game. You will have to grind a lot, but this is a great way to earn skins for free.

You can play on multiple servers that are offered by the platform. You can play on community servers or on in-game servers. If you keep on playing on these servers, then you will get free weapon drops occasionally.

However, you cannot just randomly enter a server and start playing. Make sure that the server where you are playing is protected by Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC), as only VAC-enabled servers have weapon drops.

You can earn a maximum of 4 drops a week, which includes the skins that you get when you reach a higher rank. Three of these drops will be dropped on a random basis and won’t depend on how many matches you have won or lost. If you are lucky, you can get one in the first match. Else it can take you hundreds of matches.

With these drops, you will be able to get up to 12 skins per month for free.

Wrapping Up

These are the best ways by which you can get CS: GO skins for affordable prices or for free. While weekly drops are the best places to earn free skins, the grind is too much, and sometimes it can be frustrating. While you can get coins in FreeCash, they aren’t exactly free since you need to spend your time and provide some information to surveys to earn money. DaddySkins is the best for getting cases for cheap and affordable prices. Plus, it provides you with ample other opportunities like giveaways and referrals to get CS: GO skins for free.