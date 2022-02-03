Comparison of Blockchain with Tangle

Do you consider Blockchain is the only technology that has transformed the world? It has revolutionized multiple industries, including finance, banking, the e-commerce industry, etc.

When someone discusses distributed ledger system, it comes to mind promptly about Blockchain that performs as a crypto wallet. Innovative technologies are emerging continuously as per our modern needs. So, blockchain technology does not seem to cater to all industrial requirements.

Do you agree that another technology can meet the shortcomings of blockchain technology? However, an evolving technology named Tangle has grabbed attention that can be helpful for businesses in many ways.

This post will guide you about the difference between Blockchain and Tangle and help you decide when these both can be ideal for you.

What is Tangle?

The technology allows Bitcoin transactions and has quite similar functions to Blockchain. It includes an acyclic graph (DAG) that works similarly to distributed ledger system. It also does not need any external entity to administer like any financial organization or bank.

This technology is also IoT-friendly that is a network of interconnected devices. This allows the exchange of data and allows communication with each other. Tangle can handle large-scale transactions that have a system of multiple linked devices.

Each technological system has flaws, and Blockchain also has some flaws that may impact its functionality. But we cannot claim that Tangle offers better functionally than Blockchain. These technologies have their place in terms of features, functionality, and fairness.

Blockchain also underlies support of cryptocurrency and other currencies, including bitcoin, and https://dogecoinmillionaire.biz/ also authorizes the importance of blockchain technology.

Differences between Blockchain and Tangle

We cannot limit the differences to any one factor, and these two technologies have differences depending on various factors.

Structure

The first difference is structure; Blockchain has a long and ever-growing chain of nodes. These all blocks are interconnected to each other. In contrast, Tangle consists of data nodes that stream in the same direction. Blockchain can twist back in its circular pattern, but Tangle can act in one order and does not have a system to reverse.

Security

Another difference between the two is about security. Blockchain has a complex block-formation process that can solve a mathematical problem and verify through group consensus. Therefore, this system ensures a higher level of protection. At the same time, Tangle has less security than Blockchain because it has a less complex and less speedy procedure.

Decentralization

Both technologies have decentralized systems that ensure they are free from any third-party interference and barriers. In addition, Tangle has a safety net known as the “coordinator node.” This node makes its structure centralized, allows it to work independently, and ensures that transactions are independent.

Features of Tangle

Here are some ways that Tangle can solve problems faced in blockchain technology.

No Need for Miners

Tangle does not require any miner, and even it does not have any mining concept. It dissolves the requirement of a massive amount of processing power. So, you can consider it eco-friendly. Interestingly, using this technology, you will not need to pay a fee at every transaction with crypto.

Web-bases System not Linear Chain

Blockchains are linear, while Tangle consists of a graph system. It has nodes, and each of them points out 2 nodes. These nodes also get a weight and are at the control with no pointing nodes.

More speed

Speed is the fundamental difference between Blockchain and Tangle. The blockchain system gets slow when many people are using the network, and people move in a row to enter that is similar to a building. While Tangle has a faster system, it works quickly with more users, and a system with more nodes will undoubtedly have a more rapid ecosystem to work.

Conclusion

The above points of the comparison between Blockchain and Tangle conclude that Blockchain offers a clear advantage. Blockchain is safer than Tangle and provides more support to decentralized apps. In contrast, Tangle is still in the initial phase and has shortcomings.

In addition, we cannot consider it utterly decentralized because it has a central coordinator node. However, this node is responsible for making sure that the transactions are real.