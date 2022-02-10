How to Find a Safe Online Casino

The popularity of online casinos is constantly growing, and finding a safe online gambling site is becoming increasingly difficult, especially if we take into account the number of online casino venues to choose from. There are a huge number of scammers on the Internet who may try to cheat players and steal their personal information. Therefore, before registering at an online casino, you should always make sure that the site is reliable and that you can trust it at 100%. In this post, we’ve put together some important selection criteria that CasinoLuck uses to find safe Canadian casinos online. Stick to the same parameters to make sure that you can gamble there with zero risks.

Gambling License

In order to provide online gambling and betting services in Canada, a company needs a license issued by the Tax and Customs Board (or any other reputable industry regulator). By this, the state is trying to protect players from fraudulent activities and cheating. Licensed online casinos are also required to pay gambling tax and take steps to prevent players from becoming addicted to gambling. It is prohibited for online casinos without a gambling license to operate in a gambling market and serve customers.

Therefore, before you go to a gambling site, check if it is on the list of official gambling operators. As a rule, you can easily find a list of gambling licenses and certificates on a casino site. Besides that, the website of the Tax and Customs Board also has a list of blocked online casino sites, which contains about 1,600 casinos that operate inconsistently with the law. You should never access blocked and blacklisted gambling platforms not to put your financial or sensitive information at risk.

Of course, in addition to five dozen licensed and 1,600 blocked sites, there are still a huge number of online casino sites that may be unsafe. In order to make sure that you are dealing with a reliable casino, you can check the lists of authorized gambling operators of the country where the site is registered. It is enough for you to type in a casino license number on the official website of a regulator and check the validity of information. If a casino does not provide a license number, then we recommend that you do not play there. Make sure the casino you choose is licensed by a reputable organization and provides all the necessary information to its players.

Payment Options

If an online casino offers numerous banking options, payment methods, and various currencies, then this is a sign that the site is operating within the law framework. Try to stay away from casinos that have very few payment options. Among the most popular payment methods are debit and credit cards; almost all casinos offer them. E-wallets are becoming more and more popular, which combine bank cards, cryptocurrency, and other payment methods in one place. Besides that, professional casinos accept digital coins and allow their players to withdraw BTC, LTC, or ETH with ease.

Apart from checking the available banking options, make sure that a casino you choose uses certified security technology. This usually comes in the form of SSL encryption solutions. It is a technology that is used by many financial institutions around the world, so you can play safely knowing that your financial and personal data is kept as secure as possible.

Customer Reviews

It is important to read customer reviews before registering on a gamgling site. Online casino site reviews and testimonials will tell you a lot about the site you plan to gamble on. Besides that, customer reviews will tell you if the site has been involved in any scams in the past. When checking reviews on the site, be sure to check if there have been any complaints about suspicious withdrawals from users’ bank cards in the past. All in all, casino reviews will tell you about the reputation of the site.

Gaming Portfolio

Another method for determining if a casino is legal and safe is checking gambling software and the solutions that it uses. Almost all safe online casinos offer games from well-known and reputable developers. These companies are regularly audited by dedicated bodies, so you can be sure about 100% fair and safe gambling. Some of the leading gambling providers that you can trust are Microgaming, NetEnt, Playtech, BetSoft, etc.

Final Say!

Gamble responsibly and do not put your financial and sensitive information at risk. Otherwise, it will cost you too much. Approach casino selection with special care. Instead of registering at a random casino, accurately inspect the gambling establishment.