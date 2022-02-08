In possibly the most unexpected announcement of the year, Ubisoft have announced that Riders Republic is getting Prada content this month. If you’ve always thought that your extreme sports games could use more high fashion, then I guess this is the crossover for you. Even if designer fashion isn’t your thing, the accompanying new event and challenges will give you something to do.

“Today, Ubisoft announced that Riders Republic® is available to play for free from 10th-14th February – on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Players can pre-load the game on PlayStation today. In addition, Ubisoft announced a partnership with innovative Italian brand Prada to bring the iconic red stripe collection, Prada Linea Rossa, to Riders Republic’s outdoor sports playground.

Starting 8th February, players will discover sections of the Riders Ridge social hub decorated with the colors of Prada Linea Rossa as they are immersed in a thematic experience. Blending influences drawn from the world of technical sportswear with streamlined silhouettes, Prada Linea Rossa redefines the idea of modern luxury, with a focus on technical detailing and new manufacturing possibilities. Dynamic, versatile and high-performance designs define a new urban uniform geared towards movement.

This collaboration will offer unique activities and cosmetics, including: