Best Fantasy Slots: 20 Free Pokies to Play for Fun

Kings and queens, wizards, mermaids, elves, dragons are a strong reminder of our childhood days. The fairy tale stories that we strongly believed in and fantasized about our own fairytale future. These form some of the reasons why fantasy-themed slots are quite popular among adult folk. Some software developers for these slots include Aristocrat, Nextgen gaming, bally, Pragmatic play, Microgaming among others. The games are in fantasy slots with no download which is available for free.

Dragon Link

Software: Aristocrat

Jackpot: progressive jackpot.

Bet Size: $0.01 – $2.0

RTP: 95.2%

Dragon Link online is a 5 reel video slot game set in an Asian theme background with fire dragons. It is a collection of 4 slots namely Happy and Prosperous, Autumn Moon, Panda Magic and Golden century which are designed to partner in a lightning link. The theme for the 4 slots is slightly different but each game contributed to the progressive jackpot of Dragon link slot game. Symbols differ for each of the 4 slots but most noticeable are; flower, golden Buddha, bowl, tigers, boats and bears. Icons for Autumn Moon are a rabbit, the moon, a lady, lantern and violin. Each game features playing card symbols (K, Q, J, 10, 9) which are the lowest paying. Some special features for this game include; Royal icons which activate stacked symbols where the player can earn big rewards. The hold and spin feature is activated when 6 or more coins with different names and numbers spread across the screen are hit. This feature helps the Dragon Link pokies online free player get free spins, the more the spins the greater the chances of getting rewards and the bigger jackpot.

50 Dragons Slot Free

Software: Aristocrat

Jackpot: Not stated

Bet Size: $0.05 – $100

RTP: 94.76%

The theme of this 50 Dragons free pokies is set in the Asian culture with dragons, bright colors of red and gold with realistic symbols and great sound effects. It is a 5reel, 4 rows poky with 50 paylines. The game features golden symbols of a tiger, peacock, Koi fish, dragon head and flower. Other icons are a shiny pearl which represents the wild symbol and a golden ingot representing the scatter symbol. Special features in this 50 Dragons slot machine free are adjustable paylines, which give you flexibility on how much you can bet. 10 free spins activated by getting 3 scatter symbols on adjacent paylines. A gamble option enabling players to multiply their winnings by up to 5 times. The 50 Dragons online pokies also features multipurpose wilds and an auto play function.

Jack and the Beanstalk

Software: NetEnt

Jackpot: $1000

Bet Size: Not stated.

RTP: 96.3%

Jack and the Beanstalk free pokies online is based on the children’s fairytale story of the boy who exchanged his mother’s cow with magical beans. This fantasy slot game features quality graphics and animation which make it a joy to play. The game features 5 reels, 3 rows and 20 payline, with flexible wilds and some familiar fairy tale faces. Symbols in this particular game include a treasure chest, Jack, watering can, goat, the giant and cards symbols (10, J, K, Q and A). There are special features in Jack and the beanstalk slot that are unlike any other game. Most noticeable of these is the Walking Wild feature. This is the game logo that may appear at any point on the reel. It replaces other symbols on the reel activating free spins automatically. The walking wild moves one step with each spin until it reaches the end and therefore the end of free spins.

Golden Dragon

Software: Microgaming

Jackpot: $25000

Bet Size: 0.25 – 25.0

RTP: 93.23%

The graphics for this slot game are old school, with shiny golden symbols on a bright red background. This game has very limited graphical features making it desirable for video slot game armatures. It features 3 reels and only 5 paylines with the aim of the game being to steal the dragon’s gold fortunes. Golden Dragon features symbols of an ancient shield, sword and a dragon which is the highest paying symbol. The only special feature in this vintage style slot game is the presence of a wild symbol. The wild, which is a dragon, substitutes other symbols in the payline. You win by getting 3 adjacent golden dragon on a payline.

Triple Fortune Dragon

Software: IGT

Jackpot: $5,000.00

Bet Size: $1 – $125

RTP: 94.97%

A 5 reel, 243 ways-to-win type of game set under the Asian culture featuring a scenic view of mountains and Asian architectural temple in the background. Symbols for the heroes in this game include golden dragon, an emperor, a vase, Asian ladies, fan and playing card symbols from number 9 through to Ace design. Wild symbol in this game is represented by the golden dragon and will only appear in the 2nd and the 4th reel replacing other symbols to create winning combinations and multiplying your winnings up to 9 times. The other special feature is the scatter symbol which comes as a golden coin icon. Hitting three golden coins across a reel will trigger a bonus feature and win you up to 360 free spins.

Merlin’s Millions

Software: NextGen Gaming

Jackpot: 250,000 X your stake.

Bet Size: Not specified

RTP: 95.08%

With a payline of 50, 5 reels and 4 rows, this animated magical themed video fantasy game is a great source of entertainment with a chance of making good money. Apart from Merlin, there are other symbols like a spell book, magical potion bottle, wizard’s stuff and card symbols of 9 to Ace. The magical items are highly valued in the game while the symbols representing lower values are the playing card symbols. Merlin is the wild symbol here and appears on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th reels substituting other symbols apart from scatter symbol which is represented by an orb symbol. Wilds activate free spins. Another special feature in this game is the owl scatter appearing only on the 1st, 3rd and 5th reels, activated when 3 owls appear on the reels. Owls hide different cash prices which you reveal and collect to get your prize. There is the gamble feature giving you the chance to multiply your winnings.

Cash Wizard

Software: Bally

Jackpot: $40,000

Bet Size: $0.50 – $400

RTP: 93.99%

Cash wizard is set in a colorful magical world of a young boy who is a wizard, with a standard format of 30 paylines, 3 rows and 5 reels. The graphics are bright and simple enough to keep the attention of the player with symbols of magical potion bottles, gems and the normal card symbols of 9, 10, J, K, Q and A. Some notable features about this game are the bonus rounds which boasts of a total of five bonus features with attractive rewards to the players. There is a Wizard Wild feature which is activated when a bet is placed on a wizard bonus giving the player free games and free spins and a total of 15 games can be activated and reactivated for free.

Lucky Dragon

Software: Pragmatic Play

Jackpot: $800

Bet Size: $0.50 to $250.0

RTP: 86.08

This Pragmatic Play Chinese themed slot is available as a 5 reels and 50 payline video slot game. Lucky dragon has a traditional look, deep red in color with Chinese symbols of golden fish, dragon, frog, tiger and a phoenix with the highest paying symbol being the dragon head. The game also has icons from card values ranging A to J. A gold coin represents the Wild of this game and only appears in the 3 reels at the middle. Scatter symbol is the Buddha statue which will trigger free 6 spins if 3 of them are gotten at the same time.

Game of Thrones

Software: Microgaming

Jackpot: $121,500

Bet Size: $0.4 – $8.0

RTP: 95%

Game of thrones slot game has exceptional graphics, animation and sound effects that add to the playing pleasure. In this 5 reel slot game, you get to select your favorite house and traverse through the seven kingdoms with the aim of taking over the Iron throne. The houses of the Game of Thrones Kingdom are what the 4 symbols of the game are based on, these are; Lannister, Baratheon, Targaryen and Stark. The special features in this game include exclusive free spins for each house, which is basically a package of 4 free spins with bonus features. Multiplying symbols, Scatter symbols, and a chance to gamble after every win Microgaming Ways-To-win software is used in this slot game giving the players 243 ways to win.

Dragon Spin

Software: Bally Technologies.

Bet Size: $0.3 – $120 for each spin.

RTP: 95.96%

The Dragon spin slot game is visually appealing with Asian theme background. There are 4 brightly colored dragons; blue, green, red and purple and symbols from ordinary playing cards, that is Q, J, K, Ace and number 10. This game features 5 reel, 3 rows and 30 to 90 paylines. Some of the special features to look out for are the wild symbol which appears on bold uppercase letters in gold. The wild symbol is the highest valued symbol giving the player up to 100 times their stake for 5 of a kind wins on the payline. There is also the Mystery stacked reels for each spin which can multiply your wins up to 30 times. If the Scatter symbol represented by a green gemstone appears 3 times on the center reels, it triggers the dragon spin bonus. You spin the Dragon spin bonus once to reveal which free pins will be played. The free spins include Raining wilds, Persisting wilds or Reel Blast. Each with its own unique features.

Firelight Slot

Software: Aristocrat

Jackpot: 1000 X the stake

Bet Size: $0.01 – $2.00

RTP: 95%

The Firelight Slot game is based on the legend of a mythical bird which rises from its ashes, called the phoenix. The game takes you back to early civilization ages where magic powers were of great importance. It is a 5 reel and 3 rows video slot game with 243 paylines. Symbols in the Firelight game are a Priestess, phoenix/fire bird, wooden statue, an Indian chief, necklace, ring, playing cards, symbols 9 to Ace. Special features of this game include; 243 ways-to-win feature thus 243 paylines, Autoplay function, Wild symbol (glowing volcano) which can substitute regular symbols on the third reel creating winning combinations. The scatter symbol which in this game is represented by the majestic phoenix multiplies the winnings by up to 1000 times the bet amount. Scatter symbols also earn the player free spins where the number of spins depend on how many scatter symbols they get per spin.

5 Dragons Pokie Machine

Software: Aristocrat

Jackpot: $16,482.70

Bet Size: 0.30-120

RTP: 95.17%

This is a mythical Asian theme, an Aristocrat developed game with 5 reels, 3 rows and 25 payline slots that has 243-ways to win options. Free pokies 5 Dragons is a standard game simple enough for adults across different divides and guarantees decent payouts. Symbols in the 5 Dragons slot game are ordinary playing cards symbols of 9,10, J K, Q and A. Other symbols in the game include a golden fish, golden tiger, dragon, golden turtle and a red envelope. Special features include a wild symbol represented by a green dragon. 5 Dragons slot free replaces other symbols on the reel apart from the scatter symbol which is a gold coin and creates winning combinations for the player. The 243 ways to win is another great feature in this game, providing more odds for getting generous winnings. Free spins are the other special feature triggered by the wild and scatter symbols on the reel.

Pixies of the Forest

Software: IGT casinos

Jackpot: progressive jackpot 1,500 – 10,000 credits.

Bet Size: 0.33 coins – 33 coins.

RTP: 96.5%

Pixies of the forest has high quality sound, animations and graphics looking clear and modern and set in a magical forest. Symbols of the pokies for free are playing card royals that are J, Q, K, and A. Other symbols are the pixie girls with brunette, blond and purple colored hair. The video slot has 5 reels, 3 rows and 99 pay lines that are fixed. Special characteristics of Pixies of the forest are a spirit meter which fills up slowly throughout the pokies free game. The spirit meter triggers wild spins feature. Free spins, mystery bonus, win multipliers and tumbling reels are some of the unique features of the pokies online free game.

888 Dragons

Software: Pragmatic Play

Jackpot: $5000

Bet Size: 0.01 – 5.00

RTP: 96.84%

The staging for this free pokies online game is in China with a dragon theme and simple settings. The simplicity of the game makes it a good choice for newbies and veterans alike. It has 3 reels and a single payline further increasing its ease of use. Symbols of the game are three different colored dragons which have a head on both ends. This pokies free online has no special features. A winning combination is achieved with three similar dragons appearing on the reels.

Double Dragon

Software: Yggdrasil

Jackpot: 150 coins

Bet Size: 0.2 – 100

RTP: 96.5%

The free online pokies boasts of exceptional graphics and some one-of-a-kind characteristics. It features an Ice dragon and fire dragon and thus the name double dragon. This fantasy online pokies free has 5 reels and 20 paylines with dragon eyes symbols in different colors of purple, orange, green and blue. Card symbols are also present here. A dropdown feature where winning combos drop and disappear giving room for new icons and more winning chances. Others include wild symbols and scatter symbols for free spins, autoplay and slot bonus features.

Medusa Free Pokies Game

Software: NextGen

Jackpot: 50,000x your stake

Bet Size: $ 0.25-$25

RTP: 96.28%

The Medusa pokies free games is about the mythical female monster called medusa, a winged lady with snakes for hair. Symbols in this game are golden snakes, trojan shields, Pegasus rings, sandals, snake pendants, Medusa wild and a Greek soldier. Free pokie games also features cards from 10 to A. Special features are huge multipliers for high value symbols, wild symbol substitutes other symbols except scatter symbol and solder symbol. There is a buy pass feature that enables you to buy free spins and win much faster.

Thunderstruck

Software: Microgaming

Jackpot: 10,000 coins

Bet Size: 0.01 to 45 coins

RTP: 96% – 97%

The free play pokies is set in Norse mythology with its main character/ wild symbol being Thor. Other symbols in the game are lightning bolts, Thor’s horn, purple rams and 9-A card symbols. Thunderstruck has reasonable though traditional graphics which may make it less desirable to young players. It is a 5 reel and 9 payline game slot with a non-progressive jackpot. Special features include wild symbol, free spins triggered by a minimum of 3 rams giving the player 15 free spins. Offers multipliers of up to 30x your stake in the play pokies free.

Irish Luck

Software: Eyecon

Jackpot: 10,000 coins

Bet Size: 0.01 and 5.00 coins

RTP: 95%

The game features an animated leprechaun acting as a wild that doubles player’s wins. It is a 5 reel 25 payline slot game with other symbols being gold coins, stout glasses, castles, a trail and toad stools each giving a different number of coins per payline. Special features of Irish luck include multipliers, scatter and wild symbols and the game also gives a player the chance to gamble after a win multiplying their earnings.

Fairy Queen

Software: Novomatic

Jackpot: 36000 coins

Bet Size: $0.1 – $100

RTP: 95.5%

Fairy Queen the free pokies no download game is created in a magical and enchanting theme featuring elves, trolls, forest sprites and fairies as the game symbols and the queen being the wild and scatter symbol. It is 5 reels, 3 rows, 10 payline games with big winning opportunities, sometimes enabling players to win up to 300 times their stake. Special features of this game include a variety of bonus modes which are activated during play, expanding wilds, scatter symbols and free spins.

Avalon Slot

Software: Microgaming

Jackpot: $105,000

Bet Size: $0.40 – $200

RTP: 97%

Avlon free online pokies games is a 5 reel 20 payline game of old-fashioned graphics with King Arthur’s legend’s theme. The game features symbols such as the lady of the lake who is the scatter symbol, a treasure chest and the Castle of Avalon both being the wild symbols in this game. Special features of Avlon free pokie slots are the gamble feature used after every winning to double or quadruple your winning. Free spins and multiplier feature creating up to 7X wins.