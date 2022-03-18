Do you love sports betting? Well, you came to the right place. In this article, we will analyze the best Hearthstone betting sites where you can bet on a wide range of eSports games and some incredible welcome bonuses that can make your betting journey a lot easier!

What Are the Characteristics of the Best Hearthstone Gambling Sites?

We already stated two crucial factors that you need to put into consideration when choosing a betting operator. You primarily need to find a platform where a wide range of eSports games are going to be available for customers. Apart from that, bonuses are crucial as they allow customers to make a profit and improve their betting skills without investing a lot of money.

But, before everything, there is one thing you have to check. Every reputable, legit, and professional sports gambling site needs to have a license. The license should be issued by some of the most reputable regulatory bodies such as MGA, UKGC, Curacao eGaming, etc.

All the operators on our list have the necessary licenses and permissions. You can check the Hearthstone betting sites ranked by Greenwall.gg as an additional confirmation that the data we share is correct. After we made everything clear, let’s move to the main point! Let’s find some of the top Hearthstone betting sites together!

LOOT.BET

This betting site has the Curacao eGaming license which confirms its reliability. Some of the available eSports options are

Pes 2020

CS: GO

Starcraft 2,

League of Legends

King of Glory, and others

All the players will get the chance to enjoy a 100% match welcome bonus for all the deposits up to 100 Pounds. That way, you can check how good you actually are at betting without investing a lot of money!

GG.BET

Just like the previous betting operator, this one has the Curacao gambling license. The available eSports games you can bet on are

CS: GO

Call of Duty

LoL

Dota 2

Overwatch, and others.

Speaking of bonuses, there is something special about this casino. Believe it or not, all the players will get 20 Pound risk-free bet immediately after they create an account. Cool, isn’t it?

Betway eSports

Writing the list of Hearthstone gambling sites without mentioning Betway would be a waste of time. Betway is certainly one of the best options you can find in the current market. But this is not just our personal opinion. There are factors that confirm our statement!

For starters, this operator has more than one license. The two main ones are MGA and UKGC. Isn’t this enough evidence that this platform is legit for all the bettors?

On the other hand, the number of available games is huge! Some of the options you have are

CS: GO

Rainbow 6

World of Tanks

Dota 2

VALORANT, and others!

In the end, something we mustn’t forget is the bonuses people will get! Immediately after you create your account, you will get a 30 Pound free bet as a new member of the website. You can use them on all the available options stated on the list above.

Arcanebet

Arcanbet may not have a wide range of options compared to the previous three betting platforms. However, that doesn’t mean it should not be highlighted on this list. There are multiple reasons why it deserves to be here. Of course, the main feature is bonuses. However, there is also the Curacao Government license that confirms the fairness and quality of the platform!

All the players that create an account on this betting site will get a 100% match deposit bonus up to $30. If you use this benefit to the fullest, you will have 30 dollars (or Euros) to spend on different eSports games.

So, which options are available? The eSports available options on this website are

Overwatch

Starcraft II

King of Glory

Dota 2

CS: GO

As you can see, there is no “etc.” at the end of this list. The offering may be a bit limited, but it certainly covers some of the most popular eSports games,

Cyber.Bet

Last but not least – Cyber.Bet. This website offers only 4 different eSports games to its customers. They are

CS: GO

LoL

Rocket League

Overwatch

But, sometimes, quality is more important than quantity. That especially counts when we talk about Hearthstone online betting. These four games are popular in all parts of the world and a bunch of individuals gladly bet on them. In other words, the offering that this platform provides is top-notch!

Bonuses are the main feature of Cyber.bet. After detailed research, we realized this is probably the best opening offer that you can find in the entire eSports gambling market. All the players that create the account for the first time will get a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to 250 Pounds. Great!

On top of that, there is also Curacao government license that confirms the legality and professionalism of the platform.

Final Thought

We have ended the list of best Hearthstone betting sites with 4 members. Of course, that doesn’t mean they are not the only ones. But we do not plan to share some recommendations if they are not properly checked. Because of that, we suggest you regularly follow the latest news we publish on our website and get information about Hearthstone betting before others. That way, you will boost your chances of winning!