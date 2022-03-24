Deathloop’s impressive soundtrack coming to vinyl

These will all come in spined inner sleeves, housed in a rigid board slipcase. The tracklist has been curated by Arkane Lyon, featuring stunning original artwork. The separate double LP set features a 19-track selection pressed on heavyweight LPs in solid blue and orange, with printed inner sleeves and a wide-spined outer sleeve.

Lead composer Tom Salta immersed himself in the music of Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Nelson Riddle, and other late 60s artists to come up with the brilliant score. He used organs, synths, and other influences from the period to make it sound authentic, as well as build the tension as Colt goes on his rampage for the truth. The soundtrack features a wide range of soulful vocalists and skilled musicians to bring the music to life.

You can pre-order now for £70 on the link here.