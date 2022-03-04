How Bond transformed the world of casino

Throughout both film and fiction, James Bond is known for his expensive gadgets, love of martinis, and casinos. First published in 1953, by novelist Ian Fleming, the famous 007 is still popular to this day, having featured in many hit movies filled with fast cars, stunts, villains and drama.

What’s more, Bond often uses the casino to help solve disputes and come face-to-face with his enemies in intense, high-stake games. In fact, one of the most famous casinos to feature in a James Bond movie is the Casino de Monte Carlo in Monaco, where we frequently see the super-spy visit the luxurious palace.

So, with Bond being such a familiar, influential face on the casino scene, let us explore just how much of an impact this beloved character has had on the world of casino.

Suited and booted

An important thing to note about James Bond, is that he famously wears a tuxedo, even when participating in high-speed car chases and tracking down criminals. Even Bond’s famously attractive assistant, the “Bond Girl”, is often dressed casino-ready – in classy gowns and stilettos.

This sort of attire is very familiar for casino-goers, as many casinos, particularly the Casino de Monte Carlo – where Bond is a frequent visitor – enforce a high-class dress code, to set the classic scene.

In the past, casino gaming was only really available to aristocrats and royalty, so players would dress the part to flaunt their riches. For James Bond, his classic attire only adds to the movie-star, Hollywood lifestyle with which casinos are often associated.

High-stakes games

On top of the classy casino-wear, James Bond is notorious for his high-stakes games. In the 2006 film, Casino Royale, Bond takes part in an intense Poker show-down with the blood-eyed villain, Le Chiffre. Originally, in the novel, Ian Fleming wrote this scene with Bond playing Baccarat, but for dramatic purposes, movie directors decided that Poker would be better for the film.

Not only does Bond grip the audience with edge-of-your-seat gameplay, but with a high wager and his life at stake, the thrill of the casino was portrayed through the scene, inspiring many to take a turn in Bond’s shoes and battle it out with the popular card game. Although we’re sure your life won’t be at stake up against your arch-nemesis, Bond inspired gameplay amongst many, as, after an extreme rollercoaster of gameplay, he proved that a win can be possible.

Expensive cars, martinis and the super-spy lifestyle

Casino gaming is often associated with the Hollywood, movie-star lifestyle, thanks to the famous names that have been frequent visitors to the Las Vegas Strip; including Elvis Presley and Marylin Monroe. James Bond was no different – as the superspy took to the big screen, more and more people were itching to get a taste of the glamourous casino lifestyle, helped along by Bond’s signature drink order: a vesper martini, shaken, not stirred.

As the movies remain popular to this day, it’s clear that James Bond has influenced the casino scene, allowing people to step into the shoes of the powerful super-spy as they live out all their gaming fantasies at some of the world’s fanciest casinos.

As the movies remain popular to this day, it's clear that James Bond has influenced the casino scene, allowing people to step into the shoes of the powerful super-spy as they live out all their gaming fantasies at some of the world's fanciest casinos.