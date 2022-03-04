London Casinos that you need to visit!

With over 20 brick-and-mortar casinos in London alone, it would be surprising if you haven’t spotted one or two whilst seeing the sights of the city. Whether you’re a Londoner through and through, or a casual visitor from time to time, heading to a casino is something to be enjoyed by all, if you’re 18 or over, of course.

Whilst some establishments are exclusively for members only, there are a range of casinos that are open to all; you just need a form of ID and a love for casino gaming. Once inside, you are free to play whichever games you like, for however long you’d like

With casinos dotted around in every corner of the capital, we’ve picked a handful of gaming establishments that you just have to pay a visit. Read on to find out more, including short descriptions on these locations and where to find them, if ever you fancy a dabble whilst in town.

The Hippodrome Casino

Situated in Leicester Square, if you’ve ever visited London, you’ve more than likely walked past The Hippodrome before. First opening its doors in 2012, decorated with a modern décor, it’s also the UK’s biggest casino. With over four floors of casino magic to explore, gaming options comprise of more than a hundred electronic game machines, almost forty tables and a poker room, plus several places to grab a bite to eat and drink. The Hippodrome has quickly become a go-to place for Londoners and tourists alike.

Grosvenor Casino

One of London’s oldest casinos, Edgware Road’s Grosvenor Casino, otherwise known as ‘The Vic’ is popular with players that know their casino history, as well as those that just want to come in and experience casino life for themselves, in person.

Despite offering standard games like Blackjack and Roulette, The Vic is most popular for its Poker tables. Being home to a Poker room able to accommodate around 350 players at one time, it’s often used as a venue for the World Poker Tour. If a game of Poker is what you’re looking for, then this is the place to be, as there is pretty much always a game or two in play amongst the thirty tables available.

The Park Tower

Situated within Sheraton Park Tower Hotel in Knightsbridge, The Park Tower may not be one of the largest casinos within London, but what it does offer players is the luxury feel of an exclusive club, without the membership fee, and views of the city that impress all that visit.

On the games floor, you can expect to find the classics, as well as games that are less traditional, such as Super Stud Poker. Or, if you’re feeling like Lady Luck is on your side, there’s also a private room on offer where stakes can reach up to £10,000, with even bigger potential payouts on the cards.

If heading to London doesn’t appeal to you, or you just don’t fancy shimmying out of your pyjamas, you can of course play all the casino classics live via online casino sites. Simply sign up, or log in to your gaming account, pick a game and get your chips ready for action!