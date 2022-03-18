Popular Final Fantasy Mini Games

Final Fantasy mini games have been prominent since the eighties. In Final Fantasy, they are diversions from the actual storyline. Final Fantasy tells stories of how courageous warriors put their lives at stake to defend the planet. Sometimes these warriors need to have a little pastime from heroics, where minigames like a card game come to play. They offer varying activities that will require a whole new set of controls. They can be an opportunity to score rare valuables or simply as diversions. They give a little more taste from time to time to heighten the pace for the main adventure, making it a fans’ favorite.

Final Fantasy is one of the top open-world games like Red Dead Redemption 2. Such games offer side missions and mini-games to keep the players entertained while moving around. Final Fantasy’s mini-games are popular for several reasons. They range from difficult game-plays that will require near perfection to the impossible to surmount and the very simple categories which are the most common.

3D battler

This is a mini-game from the Final Fantasy VII remake game. It is unarguably the most difficult since the Fantasy VII remake. It has five opponents you will have to face. You can either choose to hit, take a hit yourself or have your hit blocked. It was discovered that the 5th fighter is programmed never to concede a hit, meaning it is virtually impossible to conquer. The highest result you could get is a block. Even though losing is certain, the challenge of trying to surmount the impossible is part of what makes video games amazing.

Blitzball

Another genius creation of Square Enix. This is one of the past times from the tedious job of trying to prevent the planet from the doomsday threat coming from the big baddie. Two teams of five on each side fight to gain control of the ball in a water polo match to score in the other sides’ goal post. Another fantastic take is that you can make moves to steal free agent team members of other teams. It is fun, action-packed, and interestingly challenging.

Chocobo-racing

The big floating park of the gold saucer is certainly one of the top pecks of the franchise. It involves betting and participating in Chocobo racing in this iconic place. You discover and grab Chocobos. Then you do Chocobo breeding, where you raise these unique birds, and then you race them in races to gain awesome rewards. It offers a unique experience, and you can also bet on which Chocobo will win the race. If you get the right combination, there are rewards to be earned.

Triple Triad

This involves assembling card-decks gathered from different places on the planet from conquering other gamers. It is very much different from any other card game. Each shows creatures and Final Fantasy characters ranging from villains, monsters, etc. Every player has a range of numbers showcasing its power in 4 directions. Players are to place their decks on a three-by-three grid. Then arrange them in a way that places numbers higher to adjacent cards, then flip them to a player’s color. The player whose color is the most dominant emerges as the winner. The Triple Triad strategy of collecting the most valuables along the journey has made it a perfect collector’s game. This event led to a sequel for it called Tetra master.

Fort-condor

Here the team must get fighters to stop Shinra from eradicating those living at fort condor and obtaining the giant material of the Mako reactor. If Shinra reaches them and receives the Condor, you lose. You can always get back to as much as you wish.

Battle Square

You are to survive eight rounds of increasing difficulty fighting Dio. Some of the nicest rewards are earned in the battle square.

Mog House

This is all about Mog learning to fly. To achieve this goal, you are going to give him kupo nuts to eat. It is pretty popular.

Chocobo Hot and Cold

The goal is to discover and dig out valuable collectibles in a given place using Choco the-Chocobo. The more choco “kwehs,” the closer you are to something of value. When you are above the collectible, it will use its beak to dig it out. You only have a time limit of one minute to pick up as many valuables as possible. You can only hope that Choco pulls out a chronograph- treasure maps that show you where valuables are stashed on the world map.

Conclusion

Final Fantasy is undoubtedly amazing, but one thing that keeps players returning is the amazing range of some of the best minigames. They ease the tension of a very difficult stage with a good dose of playfulness and story. They present new excitement and challenges constantly and make the gaming less traditional. They are also amazing story-telling elements that take the game into a whole new dimension each day, guaranteeing the most excellent experience and extending Final Fantasy’s lead at the submission.