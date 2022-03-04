Where Online Casinos and Video Games Meet

The online gaming industry has grown massively over the past few years, driven mostly by huge advancements and changes in technology. Improvements in both connectivity and affordability of devices as well as the variety in mobile devices have been two of the greatest features. For many years, the two industries have been separate entities and have displayed different traits.

Both online casinos and video games have borrowed certain skills to enhance the way they work. Many online gaming sites with games, such as Crash, display qualities that easily identify with the casino industry: see more about Crash here.

Identified Similarities Between Online Casinos and Video Games

Multiplayer Modes and Live Games

Video games and online gambling allow players to do the activity alone, although recently, both worlds have offered an interactive system. Through the interactive mode, players can make friends and create groups to play games with each other for months and even years. With video games, players usually play competitive and cooperative games, and with online casinos, we see live games where people play with other real people instead of against a computer.

Social Aspect

Both video games and online casinos have online chat rooms where people can talk about the game and truly interact with one another. The socialising aspect is a big reason why some players log on and talk to someone.

Mobile

Mobile devices have become smarter than we ever imagined. With most video games and online casinos optimised for mobile, it is without a doubt that the two are almost the same. People can now play any video game or gamble anytime and anywhere.

Technology

Technology is seen as one of the biggest factors forcing the two parallel worlds to meet. The advancement in online technology and the fast and cheap internet connection for video games and online casinos make it easy for players to access their favourite games.

The wonders of Virtual Reality(VR) and Augmented Reality(AR), commonly in video games in the past, are slowly expanding and incorporating online casinos. The VR and AR experience is still a familiar video gaming feature, but we see the online casinos incorporating it slowly to improve user experience.

Online Casinos in the Future

The online casino might see a retirement of slot machines in the future as they create space for tables, VR games and esports. A closer look at the two worlds has revealed that the two aren’t so parallel after all.