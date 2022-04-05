5 Signs to Recognize a Scam Online Casino

Scam casinos can ruin your life. It goes well beyond merely losing a deposit in the worst-case situations. Regrettably, rogue casinos are run by some truly despicable individuals. These online casino frauds, as you can see, target you in several ways. But, in the end, it’s all about taking your hard-earned money.

I’ll describe how the most typical online casino scams work in this article. You’ll be better prepared to avoid them with this knowledge.

Inadequate Relevant Licensing

Every casino requires a license to operate. Jurisdictions all throughout the world bestow these honors. European nations like Gibraltar, Malta are known for having some of the world’s most renowned casino regulators.

While a license isn’t enough to ensure that a casino isn’t a scam, it is a major ‘red flag.’ On the homepages of genuine casinos, you’ll see badges with links. Double-check to see whether the connection is faulty or the jurisdiction is unclear.

Hiding Behind Web Forms

Fake casinos won’t tell you who owns them or provide you too many methods to contact them. When compared to a larger legal site like Lucky Creek online casino, on its webpage, you’ll find details about ownership, telephone numbers and addresses, several email addresses and an often live chat feature. Avoid casinos that give you free blank forms to fill out with your contact information but no instructions on how to contact them.

Lacking Testing Certification

Most casinos seek to show that their games are fair. Specialized auditing firms are hired to run their games millions of times to do this. This information is then utilized to establish that the trade is random as well as that the advertised returns (RTP %) are correct.

As this could be a hoax, ensure that the audit is up to date by double-checking with the testing company. I’d move on to another casino if I didn’t see a testing certificate.

Scandals

Non-payment of winnings, late payments, false advertising and bonuses, modifying bonus terms at last minute or justifications for closing your account are all examples of online casino scandals. Read online reviews and comments from previous gamers, or look for online casino review sites. After around five years or more of operation, a respectable casino such as Lucky Creek online casino will have few to no controversies.

A Few Payment Methods

It’s a good omen if you find that PayPal deposits are permitted. PayPal is picky about who they do business with, allowing only the biggest and greatest brands to use their service.

A paucity of deposit alternatives, in general, can be a red flag. As a bare minimum, I expect to see at least one credit or debit card, money transfer methods, and Bitcoin. If a casino just accepts Bitcoin or some other esoteric prepaid voucher system, you should investigate further before making a deposit.

New and upcoming casinos are crucial because they keep the industry innovating – but if safety is your first priority, stick with big names. For gamers all around the world, there is a long selection of well-known and famous brands. However, your pick will be influenced by your game tastes and gadgets just as much as anything else.