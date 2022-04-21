Can Video Games Make the World Better?

From birth, children learn about life through the process of gameplay, which improves memory, stimulates the growth of the cerebral cortex, adds fun to the learning process, and greatly accelerates human development. The game teaches you to think creatively and find answers to questions that have multiple solutions. The habit of easily memorizing interesting things remains in a person even in adulthood. You can play video games, using free spins on registration no deposit not on gamstop UK.

Why Is it Good to Play Video Games?

Looking at the impact of video games over the past year, it’s clear that games can be of real benefit to society. They can draw attention to the pressing issues of humanity and find new solutions to age-old problems, making our world a better place.

Video Games and Health

First of all, video games help relieve stress. Due to the natural reaction to danger, stress puts people in a combative state. When this happens, the adrenal glands release the hormone cortisol into the bloodstream, which gives the body a burst of energy and strength. A brief mobilization of all the resources of the body, followed by a period of rest, is favorable for a person.

Games can help a person produce such hormones of joy. The endorphins released from physical exertion during active and athletic play contribute to an overall sense of well-being and may even relieve pain temporarily. Video games and games at https://www.newonline-casinos.co.uk/online-casinos/ activate the production of dopamine, which is responsible for the feeling of fun.

It is dopamine that pushes people to exploits and discoveries (in the hope of finding a new source of stimulation), so it helps a person to decisively get out of stressful situations. Social interaction with colleagues during games also helps to feel more secure.

According to research conducted by the University of Montreal, video games can improve the cognitive abilities of older people. The experiment involved people over 60 who played Super Mario 64 for 30 minutes five days a week for six months. Upon completion of the experiment, the structure of gray matter changed in all subjects, and short-term memory, and the ability to concentrate were improved.

They turned out to be better at low-level cognitive tasks that can come in handy in real-life situations, such as remembering phone numbers and concentrating, or vice versa, ignoring certain things while driving.

Video Games and Environmental Issues

Global warming and rapid environmental pollution constitute current global problems that are actively covered by the modern gaming industry. Nowadays, there are a huge number of games dedicated to environmental problems. For instance, a group of scientists called the Climate Fortnite Squad discuss global warming issues during Fortnite streams, answer questions from users and conduct interviews with various significant people.

Video Games and Charity

The gaming industry has managed to grow from a geeky occupation to a real-world phenomenon, the capitalization of which exceeds $100 billion a year. Considering the huge amount of attention paid to the industry by the public, it is not surprising that various companies, public figures, and just groups of caring people use video games for charitable purposes. For example, Games Done Quick organizes marathons in support of their cancer fund. Over the past year, the organization has raised more than $2.4 million.

Video Games and Education

Most often, the games industry is criticized for its negative impact on children and adolescents. However, video games can serve as an effective learning tool for the younger generation by offering an interactive introduction to various professions and stimulating creativity.

The most obvious example is Japanese gaming giant Nintendo, which began shipping its cardboard Nintendo Labo sets to American schools in 2019. According to the company, the kits introduce children to the concept of design technology and develop the following brain functions, namely:

communication;

creativity;

critical thinking;

problem-solving.

Judging by how successful the similar Nintendo program was in Canadian schools in 2018, it’s safe to say that similar success will be achieved in American classrooms.

Moreover, do not forget about the Minecraft Education Edition and SimCityEdu programs that are still in operation, allowing children to get acquainted with the basics of programming, economics, management, design, and architecture playfully. The main feature of these games is the flexibility of the toolkit, which allows students to build a variety of systems in a three-dimensional environment, which significantly increases efficiency compared to the usual memorization of theory and develops spatial thinking.

Bottom Line

Video games are a relatively young, extremely popular, and radically different industry from other forms of leisure, so it is not surprising that the number of attacks on interactive entertainment increases every year. However, there are many more positive sides to the gaming industry, which we can see in the example of how video games make our world a better place year after year.