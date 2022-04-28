Killer in the Cabin is coming to Steam on May 12th

Asymmetrical multiplayer games are all the rage these days, and Killer in the Cabin is purported to be a “multiplayer hyper-social deduction and survival game” which is hitting Steam in just a few weeks.

Following on from a “successful early access campaign”, Killer in the Cabin will be priced $4.99 / $3.99 / €3.99 when it hits PC/Steam on May 12th.

The above trailer gets the vibe across, even if it does include the most bizarre pronunciation of the name “Angela” I’ve heard in a while. The game looks like a better looking, or perhaps more realistic looking take on the Project Winter style of game.

“Killer in the Cabin is a love letter to social deduction and survival board and video games,” said Jack Kristoffersen, Lead developer at Games People Play. “We’ve listened to the community during the early access period and the game’s now ready for full launch. We’re so excited to introduce a new host of players to the cabin and check out the creative ways people murder each other in game”.

Here’s the official word on the game:

Currently in Early Access, each match in Killer in the Cabin chooses one killer who must eliminate every other party member while avoiding detection. After multiple updates adding dynamic new features including a hotly requested server browser system, the ability to play with AI bots and text chat communication options to the fray, Killer in the Cabin is now ready for a new wave of players to survive in the harsh conditions of the bliss Norwegian wilderness and the looming threat of a murderous impostor.

Killer in the Cabin is in early access for PC, and will release fully on May 12th.