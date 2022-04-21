New gameplay video released for Evil Dead: The Game

Saber Interactive has today released a new gameplay video for Evil Dead: The Game which features the legend himself, Mr Bruce Campbell. The video shows footage of the game with commentary from Bruce, his son Andy, and some of the biggest Evil Dead fans alive. It showcases the character selection, team mechanics, Demon gameplay, brutal finishing moves, the game’s Fear mechanic, and more.

Evil Dead: The Game sees four players team up to battle the forces of darkness, featuring the series’ biggest characters such as Ash Williams, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, and Lord Arthur. You can also play as the vile Kandarian Demon, using powers of possession to swallow the enemy’s souls. There’ll also be 25 weapons at launch, as well as skill trees in multiplayer, and bonus single-player missions.