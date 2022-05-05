Dying Light Enhanced Edition now free to owners of the base game

If you own the base game of Dying Light, you’ll be able to upgrade to the Dying Light Enhanced Edition absolutely free as part of the new 1.49 patch. As part of the upgrade, players will get the following DLC when you choose the option “DLC Packs” from the menu:

The Following expansion (including a new story, new map, and vehicle)

The Bozak Horde

Crash Test Skin Pack

Ultimate Survivor Bundle

and Cuisine & Cargo

The 1.49 patch will also include the Tolga and Fatin Event, and by completing it, players will gain access to a blueprint off the genius twins. There’s also the new Dieselpunk DLC that includes a badass chainsaw, a new outfit, and more. The full contents of the DLC is as follows:

Chainsaw — Gut Render (bleeding effect, destroying enemies’ armor, high chance for critical damage)

SMG — Greaser

Saw blade — Flesh Ripper (medium bleeding effect)

New Outfit — Punk’d Beret

New buggy skin — Rugged Roadster (50% slower fuel usage)

There’s also an update coming to the Hellraid DLC which will include tweaks and improvements such as a reworked armory, and new Crystal consumables. Finally, there’s a final update for Be the Zombie mode. In the update, balance optimisation is the main focus, but you can check the full list of fixes here.