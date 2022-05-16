0 comments

Source of Madness | First Look Video

by on May 16, 2022
Source of Madness | First Look Video
 

We wanted to bring you “first impressions” of some games we may not get to cover fully with reviews on the site or channel, so here’s Mick Fraser taking a look at Source of Madness, available now. This version is the one from Steam, on PC.

“First Look” will often be the first time we’ve ever played a game, but in some cases it might be the first time a specific team member has played the game. We may do it for a bigger game, as an interesting way to see if the eventual review lines up with first look impressions after hours upon hours with a game. Make sure you subscribe to the YouTube Channel so you never miss a video in the series.

Here’s the official description of the game, directly from Steam (currently at £16.99):

Source of Madness is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in the Loam Lands, a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning. Take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey. Uncover the cosmic secrets of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon’s mysterious Citadel.

Source of Madness is out now on PC, via Steam.

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief.