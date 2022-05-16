Source of Madness | First Look Video

We wanted to bring you “first impressions” of some games we may not get to cover fully with reviews on the site or channel, so here’s Mick Fraser taking a look at Source of Madness, available now. This version is the one from Steam, on PC.

Here's the official description of the game:

Source of Madness is a side-scrolling dark action roguelite set in the Loam Lands, a twisted Lovecraftian inspired world powered by procedural generation and AI machine learning. Take on the role of a new Acolyte as they embark on a nightmarish odyssey. Uncover the cosmic secrets of the Loam Lands and The Tower of Madness, the moon’s mysterious Citadel.

Source of Madness is out now on PC, via Steam.