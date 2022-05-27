The 5 Best Video Game Themed Slot Machines

Slot machines are a well-known source of entertainment since the 19th century. These machines have different types of video games with various themes. You can play a sports video game, adventure, or online ones based on films, books, popular culture, etc. These are extremely popular all over the world. A lot of gambling places hold these machines and advertise them to their users. You can use these online, or offline, whatever you prefer. They offer you an opportunity to have a lot of fun and earn some money at the same time. In this article, we will break down the top five best video game themed slot machines for you to enjoy.

Tomb Raider Slot Machine

If you loved Tomb Raider Lara Croft’s video games, you’ll definitely enjoy a raider slot game. Croft is a striking woman, with fans all over the world. She has the brains and the beauty. She was played by gorgeous Angelina Jolie in two Lara Croft movies. Her motives are uncovering symbols and collecting valuable artifacts. Her father is a source of her never-ending motivation and drive. She often has a group of bad guys following her trail and wanting to steal from her. This causes some action-packed content. It closely follows that concept. It has 5 reels and 15 pay lines. Playing this video game allows you to earn thousands of coins and vast bonuses. You can get it on both desktop and mobile. This availability is what makes it almost the greatest video game theme ever.

Call of Duty Slot Machine

Another fun video game slot machine is Call of Duty. A lot of online casinos carry the Call of Duty franchise. If you are a gaming lover, you probably remember this action-packed game in a PC and Xbox version. Call of Duty video slots focus on the imagery of warfare, fighters, and shooting down your enemies. The creators made it so it resembles the well-known energy the original games had. This slot has amazing features and a great UI. There are bombs exploding all over the screen. The whole game has a dark-themed aesthetic, with dirt, and camo print everywhere, and encapsulating sound effects. If you are all about protecting your country, and you love stories about the World Wars and Cold War, check it out! It’s a nice game a lot of daredevils would relish.

Street Fighter Slot Machine

Other famous video game themed slots are Street Fighter gaming and gambling slot games. There is a fair chance you adored the SF games if you were a child in the 90s. This game first came out in the 80s, and since then it captured the hearts of many. It is full of symbols and Easter eggs, so a lot of gamers will find it super entertaining. It seems like the game itself is never-ending and full of hidden messages. It will make you feel like a detective if you try to uncover all the symbolism. Assuming you like this one, there are a bunch of low minimum deposit casinos that will help you get into the online slot machines. It has 5 reels and 25 pay lines, as many slot games do. If you use special features like Car Smash and the Beat the Boss you can get a bonus on your overall score. A lot of users love these extra details. It makes the overall experience richer and more worthwhile. Also, if you like Mortal Combat, this one will fit you well.

Resident Evil Slot Machine

If you fond of horror video games, Resident Evil meets a lot of players’ tastes. When you switch this game, you can experience a few good wins. If you are not scared of it, that is. Resident Evil is a scary game set in a zombie apocalypse. Fans of dystopian fiction are more likely to enjoy it most. There are a lot of core enthusiasts that loved the films and PC games before the slot version came out. No wonder this was made into a slot game. There are, also, plenty of sequels that the gamers devoured. The Resident Evil devotees are all over the internet, and their fan base is growing each day. This fact alone should be enough to make you want to take a look! To add, it has a bonus round that consists of a game within a game! This meta-concept is what attracted a lot of people.

Zuma Slot Machine

Zuma definitely brings old memories. That golden frog was a part of many lives back in the day. If you don’t remember or know the game, it’s really simple. It consisted of a frog and colorful balls. A frog would projectile the ball onto balls of the same color. The frog would do this to break the circle. Then, the new ones would come out. It was addicting. This title was so famous at one point, it’s no wonder they provided an online casino version. The Zuma slot version has a lot of core icons and imagery from the 2000s game but is followed by poker symbols as well. It has 5 reels and 20 win lines. The approximate RTP is almost 96%. This is considered one of the higher scores in the field. We would recommend this to all the Zuma devotees out there. It’s perfect for refreshing your childhood nostalgia.

To Conclude

Today, we’ve presented the top 5 best slot machine games we thought you might find interesting. They belong to different franchises, so we believe everyone will find something to their tastes. In the list, there are Tomb Raider, Call of Duty, Resident Evil, Zuma, and others. All of these, belong in a form of a PC/Xbox/PlayStation game and some of them even made it to the cinemas. Since they had a lot of enthusiasts, developers decided to make a casino version. There are various slot themes out there, so if you want to learn what best acquires your personality, you should try at least one from each genre. If you are more into action-packed entertainment, Tomb Raider and Call of Duty are safe bets. But, if you like to make a strategy and weigh your options, opt for Zuma. If you are a horror and dystopia connoisseur, check out Resident Evil. Land your best score with a game that fits your temperament well!