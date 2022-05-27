Why Do We Really Need a Metaverse?

By now, you have probably heard of the word metaverse several times from movies, games with 50 free spins, and top companies like Facebook, Snap, and Microsoft. For instance, Facebook has rebranded as Meta. Hearing the word metaverse mentioned severally has left many of us wondering, is metaverse the future of the internet and social media? What is it and do we really need the metaverse?

Benefits of the Metaverse Worldwide

Most people are questioning whether the metaverse is worth the time and the fuss. But to appreciate it, then you will need to understand its benefits first.

1. Creation of New Possibilities

The metaverse will create new possibilities that currently do not exist. Yes, we have virtual reality, but this cannot create the same experience as the metaverse. With the latter, we can have a high-quality virtual experience to explore different worlds including past eras of human civilization, explore the distant solar systems, and even travel to the centre of the earth. The best thing is that you will be travelling to all these places without moving.

And this is more than entertainment. The metaverse will allow students to experience their area of study before getting to the real field. For instance, medical students could use such apps as Osso VR and practice surgery until they get it right. These are high realistic simulations that can help the learners practice and be highly prepared when they get to the field.

2. Address Remote Work Issues

Working anywhere in the world is fun but imagine doing it in a virtual world. That is what the metaverse will enhance. It will provide employers and employees with a virtual environment where they can work. They will be represented by avatars, but the managers will be able to detect their employees’ body language as well as communicate with them. Besides, the employer will be able to monitor and keep track of the virtual office while resolving problems like time theft.

3. Sustainability

By attending schools and workplaces virtually, we will be able to save on precious resources. According to Mark Zuckerberg, the metaverse will save us from the usual commutes and staying in traffic. Instead, we can use that time to do things that matter. And this will be good for the environment. In fact, when you work in the virtual world, you will be able to reduce your carbon footprint. No more unnecessary flights that pollute the environment.

Besides, fossil fuels will not be the only thing that we will not be less dependent on. You will be able to spend less on clothing and other accessories. When you are in a virtual world, everything will be available including digital clothes.

Conclusion

Like any modern technology, the metaverse will have some unforeseen negative side effects. However, it can help us solve problems in the future and allow us to experience our world in a way we could not fathom before. It can bring prosperity, bring new opportunities, help us conserve our resources, and allow us to do so much more.