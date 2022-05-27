Why should a University adopt LMS?

LMS or learning management system is an application used for facilitating comprehensive online learning. LMS platforms like Thinkific are applications built for easy deployment of course material to the students online via electronic mediums, such as, mobile phone, laptop, desktop, etc.

Reasons why University needs to adopt LMS

Learning management systems are used widely on a global level in educational institutions. Learning management systems helped the education industry and corporate world to keep going even when everything was shut down due to the global pandemic.

The learning management system has increased the participation and engagement of learners’ by using various gaming tools in non-gaming environments.

Some learners think LMS is as effective as any other traditional form of learning because of the flexibility it has offered learners. Here are a few reasons why any educational institute should adopt LMS:

Better access to information.

With LMS one can access all the information in abundance with a single click on the institutions’ network. LMS acts like a data warehouse where one can access as much information as one can irrespective of how many times one wants to access it. Textbooks may have limited content but with LMS you can broaden the horizon of your learning process.

Portability

With LMS one can also access the training programs from the comfort of their home. Both learners and the instructor can participate in class online Lessons do not need to be confined to a classroom. LMS provides the learners with the liberty of accessing the course and information online through any device, that is, unlike software-based applications, one does not have to wait to access the course material from the institutions’ system

Lower costs

Using an LMS based learning platform can save the amount from both ends. A student won’t need to pay for extra expenses such as textbooks, uniforms, transportation, etc. The institution will not have to bear the expense to construct new buildings for allotting classes to additional students or bear the instructor’s travel expenses to the school and forth. LMS is a cost-saving approach to education.

Innovative lessons

With all the functions that LMS offers to its learners and instructors, it offers a fun way of learning and teaching. LMS offers gamification tools and other tools such as learning through Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality techniques.

These tools help the instructors to teach complex topics in an easy way. For instance, an instructor has to teach the structure of the eye, and with the traditional form of learning, the instructor will have to draw a diagram of an eye on the board and then explain the structure. This would take a lot of time and energy. But with LMS you can display the structure of an eye using an augmented reality tool and explain the detailed structure.

Optimum efficiency

LMS makes the task of instructors easy by monitoring and maintaining records of students. For instance, their attendance records, their personal information, their assessment records, performance sheet, etc. Instructors can easily focus on the task of teaching while LMS takes off the rest of the burden of maintaining records and curriculum building.

How can you further increase the efficiency of LMS

It is without any doubt to say that LMS has revolutionized the education industry by making the daily functioning of institutions an easy procedure. But it is mandatory to keep analyzing your LMS so that the students don’t feel monotonous, or are unwilling to do the courses any further.

Digitization is a world of constant change, which can easily make the current version of LMS an outdated version. Any organization that has invested in LMS should focus on getting the most out of its LMS.

The following points explain how to manage LMS to increase the active participation of learners and instructors:

Train users

Irrespective of how user-friendly an application is, institutions or organizations must train their users on how to operate and function the LMS.

Your LMS might be a user-friendly application but your instructors or learners still might need an idea about how to use the platform. Improper training or usage may create frustration between learner and instructor

Include learner’s perception

If your learners’ have some difficulty functioning the platform you must listen to the issue and resolve it. Institutions should take into consideration learners’ while updating or including new elements in their Learning Management systems.

Making the most of AI

LMS can help in doing various other functions other than data storing and data maintenance, such as translating information into other languages and using an AI-based chatbot for easy solutions to any issue or help.

Incorporation of Extended Reality

LMS can make use of several other tools such as AR, and VR to enhance and further make the learning process more easy and fun.

Conclusion

Adopting an LMS would be a wise choice for making the functioning of an institution easy.