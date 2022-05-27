Will The Earphones Verify Identity?

Sure, you can now verify your identity on your phone using your fingerprints or through facial recognition. However, Apple is also considering adding another verification method that can be done through the earphones. This biometric identification method will be the future of verifying your identity before accessing casinos online or sensitive data such as messages on your phone.

According to Apple’s patent application, there are two potential ways that the AirPods could be used to confirm your identity before accessing any sensitive data. But there are also potential security risks with wireless earphones being used for verification. For starters, anyone can wear them. A friend or a family member can borrow your earphones and connect them to their device. But does this mean that they will be able to view your messages, calls, and other notifications?

Headphones can be used to listen to audio or music from another device. Users can also perform voice commands through their earphones. Therefore, there is fear that individuals who will be using your earphones will be able to receive your messages. For example, upon receiving messages on your smartphone, an audible representation of the text will be provided to the user through the earphones.

However, there is not yet any clear information on whether the earphones will be authorized to allow other users to interact with personal notifications. Thus, improved modifications of earphones as user identification is required. To prevent this from happening, the company is suggesting the use of ultrasonic signals to detect the shape of the user’s ear. This idea was previously announced by NEC, a Japanese firm, which also has plans of developing earbuds that can confirm the user’s identity.

Like our fingerprints, the shape and the size of our ears are also unique. The earphones will be able to detect this as the signature of the original user among other features. Alternatively, the headphones could use movement data from your Apple Watch or iPhone and understand how your walk or running characteristics and use that to verify your identity.

Will Earphones Verification Be Worth It?

People are always on their smartphones every day, but this is not the case for earphones. However, some individuals like to jog, exercise, work, read, watch movies, and play games with their earphones. Thus, using their headsets to unlock their phones could be a big advantage for them.

Two-factor authentication is becoming a big deal these days. So, having multiple identification methods such as fingerprints, face recognition, and ear verification combined can provide a higher level of security.

Besides, SRLabs, a German security firm was among the first ones to prove that fingerprints verification can be hacked. According to the researchers from SRLabs, it is easier for authorities to force someone to comply with their fingerprints or ear canal than telling them to reveal their passwords. This only leaves us wondering are any of these biometric markers safe? If not, then which ones can we trust? Well, we will have to wait and see the level of security that the earphones could provide in identity verification.