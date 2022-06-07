A nice announcement for all the equestrian gamers today, as Horse Club Adventures 2 is coming this year. The new game, Hazelwood Stories, will focus on the titular location of Hazelwood and features a photo contest to take part in and fully voiced text. This might not be a game for those who have pumped hundreds of hours into Elden Ring, but for younger gamers wanting to relax in a colourful world I think Horse Club Adventures 2 looks lovely.

“Following the major international success of the original Horse Club™ Adventures, Wild River Games is saddling up for a brand new ride. In cooperation with schleich® Horse Club™ Adventures 2 – Hazelwood Stories will be releasing on October 25, 2022, bringing the popular Horses from schleich® back with brand new features and quests for all fans. Players can now more deeply immerse themselves in the digital world of the HORSE CLUB™ girls and discover the digital world of HORSE CLUB™ for themselves.

Following the first game, Horse Club™ Adventures 2 – Hazelwood Stories will feature numerous quests to be tackled and mysteries to be solved at the Riding Stables. Familiar settings and characters will return, now updated for a more vibrant look and feel. A new addition to the franchise is the detailed neighboring village of Hazelwood, in which new and exciting missions like a photo contest await horse fans. Players will be encouraged to demonstrate their skill on horseback in a variety of riding disciplines and competitions, including Western riding, dressage, and show jumping. New additions make the game feel more exciting for players, including an encounter with a dog they can befriend who later becomes a loyal companion at their side.

Players will be able to customize their own game figure as well as their horses to match their own individual styles. These unique looks can be recorded and saved for posterity, with a screenshot mode providing filters and other image editing options to set the stage for a perfect shot.”