Sorare is an exciting fantasy football game where you buy, trade, and sell digital football cards while earning generous rewards. Based on blockchain, this game allows you to use your football expertise to select the greatest players from around the world and earn rewards for their real-life performance.

It is pretty easy to get started in Sorare as you’ll receive some free player cards. However, when you sign up, make sure that you do so via the referral link so that you don’t miss the Sorare sign-up offer.

Sorare Cards

The number of cards released by Sorare in a season is limited. This offers clarity and keeps the market stabilized. Each player card is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token). Sorare, with the help of blockchain technology, generates a unique digital contract to verify cards and ensure that they are not duplicated.

Although you do not have physical possession of your cards, they are yours to keep. You can keep them in a digital wallet, remove them, or sell them like any other collectibles on eBay. For each player, there are no more than 100 Rare, 10 Super Rare, 1000 Limited, and 1 Unique card in a single season.

Every season, there are new cards for each player; however, the cards that you have bought are your property, and you can use them to participate in SO5 tournaments if the player is a part of one of the leagues included in Sorare.

How To Get Started With Sorare

The following steps will help you get started on Sorare, so let’s talk about them in detail:

Signing Up

The first step before you can start playing Sorare is the signup process. In this simple and easy step, you just need to enter your valid email address, select your manager’s name, and create a secure password.

Get Your Free Common Cards

Immediately after completing the signup process, you can claim your 12 free common cards. With these cards, you can enter the Rookie League, where new players are allowed to play for eight-game weeks absolutely free and win amazing prizes. Common cards are an excellent way to start your Sorare journey and learn how the tournament works.

Deposit Ethereum In Your Wallet

Next, you need Ethereum in your wallet to buy some players. Ethereum is a cryptocurrency that powers this game and is used to buy and sell players. Dealing in cryptocurrencies like Ethereum can be a bit daunting for people who have never done this before; however, it is straightforward. You can deposit Ethereum in your wallet by using:

Ramp : Using Ramp is the easiest way to buy Ethereum without leaving the Sorare website. It’s the best route for new users who are just starting out with all things crypto. You can use your debit/credit card to add funds quickly and conveniently within minutes.

Digital wallet : Digital wallet such as MetaMask is recommended for people who make deposits of large amounts or already have experience with crypto.

A debit or credit card : You can buy a player directly from the secondary market or auction using your debit or credit card. The bank charges a small fee, while the other disadvantage is that the Ethereum will not be available in your digital wallet. As a result, you will not be able to make offers.

Research

You must now be impatient to start building your collection. However, it is vital to do some research and work out a strategy before buying any players. For instance, if you want a collection of cards that you will appreciate, you should keep the following points in mind:

Is the player famous or iconic?

How many cards of a particular player are available on Sorare?

Does the card have a low serial number? Cards with a low-issue number like one are greatly valued by collectors.

Building Your Sorare Team

The most exciting part of Sorare is researching and identifying high-scoring players that can be used to compete in tournaments and win prizes. A player can score between 0 and 100 on a game day.

But how can you find these players and assess their performance? The best way is to access the Soraredata website. It allows you to examine the performance of any player in Sorare and compare the average scores of their previous 5, 15, and 40 appearances.

Buying Cards

After depositing Ethereum in your wallet and choosing your players, it is now time to go shopping. There are two ways to buy Sorare player cards – you can either purchase brand-new cards from Sorare or acquire them from other Sorare managers.

Brand-new cards are only sold at auctions, providing each manager with an equal opportunity to buy any card. Each card is priced in accordance with the underlying demand of a player.

Bidding at these auctions is very simple. Each auction is time-limited, and the bidding amount increases by 10% each time. The highest bidder wins the card once the auction time ends.

Competing In Tournaments

Entering the tournaments is the most enjoyable part of joining Sorare. It allows you to win prizes which include player cards and Ethereum. Entry in all tournaments is absolutely free. You just need to enter your team, consisting of five player cards with one goalkeeper, one forward, one midfielder, one defender, and one extra player of any position.

Points are awarded to the team based on the player’s real-life performance in their respective game week. The goal is to achieve the highest score possible to win the best prizes.

Conclusion

So now that you know how it works, are you ready to switch over from other Fantasy Football games? Sorare has received an overwhelming response from global teams and leagues, with huge European giants like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain all becoming involved

With great prizes up for grabs, Sorare offers a fantastic opportunity to have loads of fun while also offering the opportunity to earn some cash!