List of the best apocalypse game series in 2022

Games about the apocalypse: the best representatives

Post-apocalypse is one of the most fertile themes in literature, film, and games. It gives creators a massive scope for imagination and allows them to expose the true human nature, unconstrained by laws and morality.

In our selection, we collected the most exciting games in which humanity was on the verge of extinction because of nuclear wars, alien invasions, and other events of epic proportions—the best games about the apocalypse.

Fallout 1-4

If you enter the phrase “game end of the world” into the search engine, you will likely find many articles about Fallout. This series has always held a special place in the hearts of fans of the post-apocalyptic and retro-futuristic setting. It sent gamers to conquer the radiation-scorched wastelands of various American states, where they had to fight ghouls, mutants, and radiation-mutated creatures, as well as solve the many problems of survivors.

The first game of the series from Black Isle Studios was released in 1997. The action of the game took place in the post-nuclear war world. The plot centered around the Asylum Exodus, who had to find the water chip and save the isolated human society from the lack of water for 150 days. The gaming community and press loved the setting, the depth of the storyline, and the gameplay, giving almost unlimited freedom of action. The original Fallout became a cult, laying the foundation of the famous series. Other games about radiation from third-party companies were also released thanks to it.

Fallout 2 was introduced by the developers in 1998. They decided not to change the engine but focused on working out the world, increasing its scale, and improving the story. This approach paid off, and the sequel surpassed the original Fallout in almost every aspect. The system of karma returned to the game that allowed turning the main character into a real scoundrel, thinking only about his interests, or into a pathological altruist, ready to step on his own throat if only others would live well.

Fallout 3 was already worked on by Bethesda, which received the rights to the franchise from Interplay Games. The game underwent many changes, the most important of which was the change from a two-dimensional isometric perspective to a complete three-dimensional first-person perspective. Turn-based battles from previous games in the series are a thing of the past, giving way to real-time firefights. Some tactics remained in the form of the VATS (Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System) system, which allowed you to pause the game, select the parts of the enemy to be attacked, and then watch the main character automatically perform the planned sequence of actions. The probability of hitting certain body parts depended on several factors, including the level of the character’s pump, the distance from the enemy, and the weapon used by the player.

Fallout 4 was technically superior to its predecessors and offered many new mechanics, such as building your settlement. In terms of story development and depth of world exploration, the game still did not hold the high bar of the first three games. Partly the authors corrected it with additions, but many fans remember the fourth part as the weakest game in the series about high radiation and people surviving in it.

Fallout: New Vegas

The spin-off of the original Fallout series offered the player to try on the uniform and boots of a mysterious Courier, who had to deliver a valuable package to New Vegas – that was the name of the Las Vegas that survived the nuclear war in 2281. At a certain point in his journey, the glorious protagonist becomes a victim of the attack, as a result of which the package was stolen, and he almost went to his death. The rest of the game is built on Courier’s attempts to retrieve the box and take revenge on the offenders.

Despite the many technical flaws, New Vegas was praised by critics and players, who praised it for its loyalty to the roots of the series and plenty of content. So it can safely enter the rating of the best games about nuclear war on the PC.

Metro Redux

We introduce the collection of games in the series Metro from the Ukrainian studio 4A Games, including a revised and improved version of the original Metro 2033 and its sequel, Last Light. The action of both games unfolds in the Moscow subway and radiation-soaked streets of the Russian capital, and the plot is based on the adventures of a young soldier named Artem.

In Metro 2033, Artem is trying to save his friends and loved ones from the terrible threat of dangerous and mighty mutants known as Black. In Last Light, the protagonist managed to do his plan, but one specimen still survived, and now Artem has to track it down and kill it.

The Metro games feature a morality system that determines the development of the storyline and some of the endings.

Wasteland 2

A project by legendary game designer Brian Fargo had a hand in creating not only the Wasteland but also such games as Baldur’s Gate, The Bard’s Tale, Stonekeep, Fallout, and many others. Wasteland 2 is the sequel to the original Wasteland from 1988. Few people know, but the first Wasteland was one of the sources of inspiration for the Fallout series creators.

Wasteland 2 is set in alternate times, where the friction between the USA and the Soviet Union escalated from the simple disagreements to the nuclear war caused by an asteroid’s collision with the Earth.

Wasteland 2 is a tactical role-playing game in which the user has to control a squad of seven characters. Four of them are user-created, and they are NPCs. In the game, you can customize many attributes and skills, as well as the appearance (by the way, it partially defines the character's character). According to many critics, Wasteland 2 is one of the top "the best post-apocalyptic games."

RAGE Dilogy

Developed by id Software and Avalanche Studios, the dilogy is set in a post-apocalyptic world that has survived a collision with a giant asteroid. In many ways, the game’s setting is similar to that seen in the movies “Mad Max” and “Mad Max 2: Road Warrior,” as well as the Fallout and Wasteland games. Both games also feature a racing mode, in which the famous MotorStorm and Burnout series inspired the developers.

Both RAGE games are connected only by the place of action. At the same time, the storylines, telling about entirely different characters, share as much as 30 years. The visual style of the second part became more colorful, and the tone of narration was shifted to the side of comicality. Both games were modestly received by the press and the gaming community, who praised the gameplay, the shooting, and the dynamics but were not happy with the story and the development of the characters.