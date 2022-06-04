Online Casino Industry in the Czech Republic 2022

The casino industry is currently booming around the globe. The reason for this comes from the easy accessibility of online casinos. Players today can simply turn on their phones and go to an online gambling platform to have some fun. However, it’s important to keep in mind that countries regulate these activities differently.

The Czech Republic is one of the countries with rich gambling history. Some of its operators are over half a century old. Still, the country went through some changes to adapt to the online casino industry. If you’re on the lookout for an online casino in CZ, you’re in the right place. This article will address the status of online casinos in the Czech Republic. Let’s see what’s the status of the online casino industry in the Czech Republic.

Are Online Casinos Legal in the Czech Republic?

The country is up to date with the latest developments in the gambling industry. It separately regulates online operators and land-based operators. This is good for any brand that’s planning to enter the CZ market. The rules and regulations are completely clear, and by following them, anyone can launch a brand in the country. That’s what some international brands have already done, and are now present in the Czech Republic. The abundance of choices makes choosing the right Czech casino much easier. All that players have to do is check out the official list of approved operators. That way, they’ll know whether they’re on a platform that’s safe and regulated by the CZ government.

The regulation of online casinos is very important, as tax coming from them is a big revenue generator for the local economy. Those who want to have some fun on their gambling adventures will need to be older than 18. It’s also important to mention that foreigners can also gamble, and if they win, they’re subject to local taxes. They are perceived as a local player and can take their winnings after paying taxes.

What is the Status of Land-Based Casinos?

Land-based casinos are equally well-regulated as their online counterparts. That means that all the same rules and regulations apply to them too. While they have been legal in the market for a long time, the ZHH bill has added a few more rules they have to follow. These include:

No food or drinks – The bill prohibits serving food and drinks while gamblers are playing slots and table games.

Age verification – Before allowing players to have fun, casino employees must ensure that everyone at the casino is at least 18 years old. If not, the player must be escorted outside. If a foreigner is in, they must show their passport.

Visitor records – All visitor records must be kept. That way, it’s clear who has been at the casino.

Another interesting fact is that all land-based casinos must help players with self-control. While these are some strict rules, they help keep players from excessively gambling. Plus, it protects those younger than 18.

How to Choose the Right Czech Casino?

So the good news is that online gambling is completely legal in the Czech Republic. The only question remains, how to find a good operator? Here are a couple of rules to follow. If an operator checks all the points from the following list, it’s the perfect pick for you.

Legal status – The Czech Republic Ministry of Finance has a list of all the authorized and unauthorized brands in the country. Make sure that the online casino you plan to use is on the authorized list first.

Secure technology – Does the online casino use encryption? SSL protection is very important nowadays, especially due to the fact you’re sharing your private information on the platform.

Range of games – The more games an operator has, the better. You’ll have more choices at your disposal, allowing you to have more fun when you’re playing online.

Range of payment methods – More payment methods means more convenience. You’ll have more options to make a deposit or a withdrawal.

Value of bonuses – Not all bonuses are made equal. It’s not just about how big a bonus is, it’s also about the wagering requirements. Read the small print and see all the bonus details. You’ll make the right decision more easily.

If an online casino fits the abovementioned criteria, you can rest assured that you’ve found a platform offering fair gaming.

Conclusion

Regulating online gambling should be a priority for all countries. It’s a good revenue source while it creates a safe space for everyone who wants to play casino games. The Czech Republic is among the countries that have decided to create safe gambling surroundings for its citizens and tourists. Given that both the offline and online industry is regulated, all that’s left for the locals is to go online and have fun playing their favorite games.