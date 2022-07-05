5 Ways to Use Content Marketing to Grow Your Business

Content marketing is the process of creating and sharing content to attract, convert, and retain customers. Most folks think content creation is enough to create brand awareness and scale a business. On the contrary, the ‘spray and pray’ marketing strategy only wastes your time and resources; you won’t convert any prospects without the proper content marketing strategies.

Hubspot reports that 82% of marketers actively utilize content marketing strategies to scale their businesses, and 40% plan to invest more in these strategies. No one adds more money to a marketing strategy unless it has a good return on investment (ROI). In a nutshell, content marketing works.

Wondering how to use content marketing to scale your startup? Here are five ways to go about it.

1. When Blogging, Focus on Search Intent

Sometimes, creating excellent content and hoping Google ranks it doesn’t cut it. You need to write your content with search intent in mind–write SEO-optimized blog posts. Here’s a list of things to do to create search engine optimized content:

Use keyword research tools such as Semrush and Ahrefs to find the keywords consumers use

Use the keywords in your content

Use keywords in meta descriptions

Add alt text to your images

Link to authority sites as well as to related content on your site

2. Use Email Marketing

Before we dig deeper into how email marketing can help scale your business, we’d like to clarify that spam emails do more harm than good. Don’t buy email lists or obtain prospects’ emails by other fishy means. Instead, create a newsletter or a subscription service to build an email list of customers interested in your offers. Here’s how to use email marketing to grow your business:

Send valuable newsletters

Offer discounts and coupons via mail

Provide unique content to your email subscribers

Create mobile-friendly emails

3. Create and Share Video Content

Video marketing has taken center stage in business. Marketers now create explainer videos, tutorials, and product descriptions for their marketing campaigns. Research shows that 81% of consumers trust a brand and buy from it after watching its video. Video marketing can be quite expensive for a startup, but the ROI is worth it.

If you have inadequate cash, you can get a secured loan such as a car title loan. If you’d already applied for one, you can get title loan refinance, pay off the existing loan, and get another loan with a low interest. You simply clear the existing loan and get a new one with better terms.

4. Leverage Social Media

Web FX reports that social media users spend at least two and a half hours daily going through posts, images, and videos on social media. Create engaging social media content and interact with your audience.

If possible, set up social media customer support. Assign one of your staff to respond to queries, comments, tags, and mentions. People feel special when you address their concerns, and that is how social media leads convert into buyers and repeat clients.

5. Repost User-Generated Content

One of the most effective marketing strategies is word of mouth because prospects get unbiased reviews and opinions from other customers. Repost a positive review on your website, share a testimonial on social media, or retweet a mention from happy clients. User-generated content is a reliable and free way to market your business.