All Aboard For Gambling On The High Seas

In 2019, almost 30 million people took the plunge and chose a cruise for their annual vacation. As well as offering the opportunity to travel in style, cruise ships offer a number of benefits including fine dining, entertainment, tax free shopping and, of course, gambling.

As far as you can sea

For many holidaymakers, the onboard casino is a highlight of any cruise and, while casino facilities on some vessels are distinctly modest, others are much more impressive and, in this article, we’ll take a look at three of the best:

Allure Of The Seas

With a length of 362 meters, the Allure Of The Seas has the capacity for 5,400 passengers and is the second largest cruise ship in the world. It’s not surprising then that it’s casino is equally impressive. The onboard Casino Royale covers a span of a massive 18,000 square feet and is styled on the French Riviera. During a visit to the casino, passengers can entertain themselves with 27 table games and 500 slot machines. The ship prides itself on its customer service and operates on a 1:3 staff to passenger policy – meaning you’ll always be served quickly. The ship operates from Miami to the Bahamas and a week onboard will cost you between $560 and $1500.

Norwegian Epic

Winner of the Best Cruise Ship Entertainment Award, the Epic is a dazzling 1081 feet long and can carry up to 4100 passengers. The Epic’s casino is, well, epic – with chic decor, the impressive 13000 square foot space features the usual gaming tables and 430 slot machines. Routes include Miami, Florida, Barcelona and Spain and, the Epic is one of very few cruise ships to feature onboard villages with private access to exclusive courtyards. You can expect to shell out between $479 and $1549 for seven nights onboard.

Oasis Of The Seas

Running between Miami, Florida and the Bahamas, The Oasis Of The Seas is built for luxury with bright decor and sophisticated bars and restaurants. Equally sophisticated is its 18000 square foot casino which offers all popular table games as well as video games, tournaments and slot machines. A short three day break on the Oasis costs between $408 an $1123.

Conclusion

As cruising becomes ever more popular now that the world is opening up post-pandemic, cruise ship operators are focused on recreating the glitz and glamor of casinos in Vegas and Monte Carlo – all within a short distance from your stateroom. These days, most ships feature an impressive casino – with the exception of Disney, due to its child friendly focus.