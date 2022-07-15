Best Video Games that Feature Casinos and Gambling

As if casino-themed films are not enough. Gambling has also found its way to many of the popular video games today and even back in the day of the good old PlayStation 1. There were games like 007: The World is Not Enough that features casino games like Blackjack.

But a simple casino game may not be enough for gamers, so we have game titles that involve gambling and casinos you should check out.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA is all about them vice, and gambling has been part of the game ever since Vice City where you can place bets on street racer events. However, it was in GTA: San Andreas where more gambling activities were added like blackjack, roulette, slot machines, Wheel of Fortune, and video poker.

The main character, Carl Johnson, has a gambling skill that you can improve by spending money at the casinos. Just like in real life, you can also go bankrupt playing at the casinos in San Andreas since you have the option to borrow money from the casino when you run out of them.

If you fail to pay your gambling debt after some time, you’ll be harassed by gunmen in San Andrea’s casino hotspot, Las Venturas. This will only stop until you repay the money you borrowed from the casino.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption is also created by the people behind GTA, Rockstar Games, so it isn’t surprising that gambling is also an added element in the game. After all, Red Dead Redemption is pretty much like GTA. The main difference is the setting.

On Red Dead Redemption 2, you can play games like Poker, Blackjack, Five Finger Fillet, and Dominoes. Gambling games on this game can be played in a single-player and multiplayer mode. However, you mainly earn money in single-player mode.

The multiplayer mode is only added with the Liars and Cheats DLC pack. Unlike in the single-player mode, players will only get a daily allowance ($200) for gambling against players. If you run out of money, you’ll have to wait the next day to get another $200.

If you enjoy collecting trophies, then you’ll enjoy gambling in Red Dead Redemption 2. Some of the trophies you can get are Good Call, One Die To Rule Them All, Pa-Pa-Pa-Poker Ace, The Big Bluff, Compulsive Liar, and No Dice.

Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas shows us that even in a post-apocalyptic setting, gambling can still be useful. In this fallout game, you can visit multiple gambling houses or casinos like the Primm Vikki and Vance Casino, Atomic Wrangler Casino, Gomorrah, The Tops, and Ultra-Luxe.

These are gambling places where you can play casino games like Blackjack, Roulette, and Slots. There’s also the Sunset Sarsaparilla headquarters where you can play Lucky Horseshoes. You can win money and other rewards based on where you’ll be playing the games.

If you win small rewards, you can get beer, vodka, wine, and Brahmin Steak. You can also get bigger rewards like combat armor, absinthe, leather armor, a high roller’s suite key, and complimentary vouchers.

Always Sometimes Monsters

If you enjoy playing RPG bit games, then Always Sometimes Monsters is for you. It’s a fun and story-filled game where you make life choices that could impact your story’s ending.

Mainly, the story revolves around you trying to survive by getting jobs with the pressure of knowing that the love of your life is set to get married in a month. You have to find ways to earn money, pay bills, etc. and one option is to gamble in a town called Los Vargas.

It’s a town, but it only has a casino and hotel where you can spend some time in. In the casino, you can play games like Blackjack, Cat Racing, Coin-flipping, high roller rock-paper-scissors, and slots. You have to be careful about the money you spend, of course, since you’re still trying to make a living.

The Sims 3

The point of gambling in video games is simply to spend money without actually spending some. So games like The Sims are perfect for this sort of activity. You get to enjoy gambling without losing anything in real life.

The casino life is introduced in The Sims 3 where you can play at the Lucky Simoleon Casino. You can play games here like Hit’em Harder Blackjack Table and Triple Riches Slots O’Jackpots Slot Machine.

Yep, those are a whole lot of names for blackjack and slots, but they are really fun, especially if you’re a Simmer who doesn’t usually use money cheats. It’s a fun way to make your sim rich or money-less in an instant.