Blade Assault coming to consoles this September

PM Studios and Team Suneat has announced that the 2D action-packed side-scrolling cyberpunk rogue-lite Blade Assault is coming to consoles on September 30th, this year.

It’ll be hitting not just Xbox One and PS4, but also Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 with both digital and physical editions.

Blade Assault was an early access game, but hit “version 1.0” on Steam back in January 2021. The official word for the game description is: “After the devastating Red Stone War, the world is divided into three regions: the mutant infested outside grounds, the Undercity where people have fled to seek refuge from mutants, and the sky city Esperanza where the rich and powerful rule over the world. Fight against the corrupt military of Esperanza as part of the resistance force of the Undercity. Bring the corrupt to justice by becoming stronger and fighting alongside your trusty comrades”.

The consoles version will include everything from the PC version include 200 different items (from Cores to Gears), three playable characters (“each with their own unique playstyle and signature weapons”), enhanced weapons, seven bosses, a friendship system that “encourages making friends and earning rewards from the game’s NPCs”, and an assault level that opens up when you finish the game.