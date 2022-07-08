How Stanford Students Started an Innovative Sports Betting Startup, OddsJam

Sports betting is taking over the United States, with projections that it is only going to continue to grow exponentially before any slowing down. As of the time of this writing, there are 19 states that have legalized mobile sports betting, with states such as Ohio and Maryland planning to have mobile sports betting legal before the end of 2022. 2022 also received a huge victory when New York legalized mobile sports betting in January of 2022.

Along with more and more states legalizing mobile sports betting, we are also seeing more sportsbooks open up as well. It seems like a daily occurrence when new sportsbooks are able to go through the process and gain legality as a sportsbook that can accept bets via mobile.

So, with all these sportsbooks opening up along with the additional states legalizing mobile sports betting, two Stanford students saw an opportunity. This is the story of how two Stanford students started an innovative sports betting startup, which is called OddsJam.

They discovered a system that can generate a 5% return on investment on a consistent basis. Now, I understand that 5% ROI might not sound like a lot at first, but to put it in perspective. If a sports bettor invests $1000 a day on sports betting, that will equate to almost $20K in profit in a year. That is one heck of a side gig!

This system is called Positive Expected Value betting. It is offered via the best sports betting software on the market, which is OddsJam.

Positive Expected Value Betting

OddsJam offers every tool necessary to make money betting on sports. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, OddsJam has you covered.

For those of you who are beginners, have no fear, OddsJam has a great place for you to start your sports betting journey. The OddsJam website is a betting education blog that has a bunch of pages dedicated to explaining beginner concepts in the sports betting world. It is important to understand even the most basic level concepts, and then once you feel comfortable you can move on to the more advanced concepts. Either way, the betting education blog has everything you need as a sports bettor.

Naturally, blogs are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what OddsJam can offer. There are a bunch of other tools, including what I was referencing earlier, Positive EV betting. This will be detailed below.

Of course, there is an article in the betting education blog that details Positive EV betting and why it’s such a valuable tool. Essentially, the way Positive EV betting works is you place bets that are mathematically profitable. These bets have a legitimate profit margin that you can calculate, and the math behind them is this: we are placing bets that have a more favorable chance of occurring than the odds we are placing the bet at.

The OddsJam Positive EV page pulls odds from the most accurate sportsbook in the world at pricing odds. This sportsbook literally brands themselves as “winners welcome” meaning they accept sharp action and want smart bettors using their platform. So, the OddsJam EV page will pull odds from this sportsbook, and then provide situations where you can place a bet on another sportsbook that has better or more favorable odds.

As mentioned previously, this EV page provides bets that have a positive profit margin, and this page will actually provide the profit margin of each individual bet. You can see your % of return on each individual bet! The larger the gap between the OddsJam odds and the odds of the bet at the other sportsbooks, the greater the mathematical profit margin.