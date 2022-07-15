Streamlabs OBS Guide: 5 Simple Steps to Start Streaming on Twitch in 2022

Nowadays gaming and all has become an integral part of the gamers and content creators. In that case Twitch has owned a lot of hearts. It is an Amazon-owned live streaming platform which is created for the gamers to share their gameplays with people. It has been running very nicely and covering the most famous games like Apex legends to art music etc.

Why Everyone Wants to Stream on Twitch

Which is a gaming platform and an interface which is designed for streaming works. The UI of Twitch gives the access to be integrated with live: air solo which makes it easier to connect with your account.

The new update of Twitch has a new tool for Live:Air which is called Twitch chat. This tool is integrated with the UI of the Live:Air. It is available at the bottom of the interface. The update helps to attract customers into interaction in the live session.

The software assigned for broadcasting divides the streams automatically into various categories. That content category is later viewed by the audiences accordingly.

Steps to Start With Twitch account

1. Twitch account

Before you learn how to stream on Twitch, it’s important to start with basics – making your personal profile account. To make an account on Twitch is easy. Make sure you have read all the terms and conditions and the community guidelines before signing in. In the terms and conditions only you will know about the site and the functions. If you want to create the account via desktop:

You have to go to its official website

After visiting the homepage, click the sign up button and also fill the important fields with your information.

There you will see a page of login. a form will come where you have to sign in with the necessary information like password, username, emails and DOB. They also give you the option to change your profile name according to your channel.

If you want to sign up with your mobile

You have to install the app, launch it on your phone and then sign up.

Click the sign up button which you can do either with your phone number or email address. Twitch usually asks you to use your phone number or email address for verification.

After putting all the details click on the sign up button and OTP will be sent to your phone which is usually a six digit number it is given to confirm the phone number and the email address.

2. Two-Factor Authentication

Two step authentication method helps Twitch to make and protect your account from any kind of unauthenticated logins. You should always remember that which never allows you to stream unless you set the two factor authentication.

Also you won’t be able to set two factor authentication if you have not confirmed your email address and your phone number once the process gets confirmed with the security and privacy settings through your computer.

After going to that part and enabling the two factor authentication by clicking on ‘set up two factor authentication’ .

Then it will ask for your phone number and enter your phone number and click on ‘continue’ .

When you have done all this thing you will get an OTP of seven digit number. Enter the digit for verification and select continue.

In case you are using any app for authentication you will be given to scan the QR code you can also skip this step.

But, you can get one QR code app for your device through the app store.

3. Choose correct streaming software

It doesn’t matter if it’s Twitch vs Youtube, choosing the correct streaming softwares is an important part for your computer or PC. A good software will enable you to stream properly and allow you to connect to your webcam, broadcast online and also chat with the viewers. Some best softwares are

Twitch Studio

OBS Project

Lightstream

Streamlabs OBS

XSplit

Vmix

Elgato Game Capture

Live Gamer Extreme

The features that you should find in the live streaming softwares should be:

Compatibility – you have to find that your devices are compatible with the software you are using or not. The software must give you access to stream through Twitch Facebook LinkedIn YouTube etc.

Customization – Before jumping into the streaming check if the software is providing you all the facilities you want.

High-performance Integrations – You must find out if those softwares are integrated with third party apps and plugins.

Customer Support – Customer support is must while you are getting this software which helps you if you get stuck.

Easy to Set Up And Use – you must choose a software which is very instinctive and that will make your work easy.

4. Choose correct hardware to stream

For Twitch streaming you should choose a trusted hardware. Few hardwares you should install in a proper manner are:

Computer

The computers that you will be using while streaming should have properties suitable for your requirements. It should not stop in betweenU the streaming. Check thrice before installing any gaming software.

Laptops

If you are an avid gamer then you will stream from anywhere. For this purpose, a laptop is the best option. In case you are traveling in a high traffic area choose a laptop, it may be expensive but worthy enough for streaming.

Microphones

For streamers microphones are a necessary item. For streaming you must need a clear voice articulation for your viewers and to get more viewers.

Cameras/Webcams

Cameras and web cameras are a must for streaming. You can use the built-in camera for You can use your laptop’s built-in camera or choose a high quality DSLR. Use a set up that needs less effort.

Lighting

Bright lights are very important while you are live streaming with the viewers. Also remember the light should be evenly spread throughout the video so that your viewers take interest towards your videos. Just the cameras are not going to give the best videos in case your room is dull. Natural lighting will give the best ones.

5. Design your channel

Customization of the account is necessary for which you need to set your account and some important things of the channel like title, notification and category.

All these things can be done through your settings. It will attract the viewers to check your profile. Make modification in your pictures and bio section

Conclusion

In this article we have learned about the Twitch software. We understand that it is a game streaming software popular among gamers. There are a few steps which are mentioned above which need to be followed while setting it up.