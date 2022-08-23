When you hear of Sci-fi, the first things that come to mind are the many comics and comic-based movies which changed and inspired an entire generation of “geeks.” Today, Sci-fi is not restricted to the so-called “geeks” but has instead culminated into an entire cult of sorts, and everyone wants to be engaged in it. Fan merch, movies, novelizations, web series, ott shows, and whatnot, these sci-fi memorabilia is to be found everywhere, and the casino and online casino services are no alien to that.

Just like legendary movies like Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and Back to the Future have inspired various scientific progresses and inventions. Similarly, the casino industry has also been inspired to involve Sci-fi themes in popular casino games like poker, blackjack, and so on. In fact, some of the best online pokies Australia are based on one of the famous Sci-fi themes.

Best Sci-fi Online Casino Games

One of the best features of Online Casino games is their flexibility to be adapted to different themes. A company or developer can create the entire game to be based on the Sci-fi theme, or they can even introduce seasonal themes as many other games do. When adapting the game to a sci-fi theme, what determines the level of design proficiency is the little minute intricacies which can quickly go unnoticed. However, if a developer has included these, then the immersive experience makes the entire game a success. Some games have been able to crack this code and become the best Sci-fi online casino games. These include:

Sabacc: One of the top online casino games of all time, the Sabacc is a card game based on the popular movie franchise Star Wars. This game can be played by individuals over 10 years of age and requires 2-8 players. The hexagonal-shaped cards depict designs similar to that of Star Wars and are pretty engaging.

Triad Card Game: The Triad Card Game is another popular card game based on a sci-fi franchise. This game is based on the franchise Battlestar Galactica, and it also contains hexagonal cards; however, distinguishing from the Sabacc cards with are elongated hexagons, this game contains regular rounded-ish hexagon cards with Battlestar Galactica symbols in place of the common numeral indicators. Initially released in 2012, this game continues to be one of the top games.

Astro Legends- Lyra and Erion: Based on a frozen ruin of land, the game depicts the story of Lyra, who forms the central character of this game. This slots game, first released in 2018, has become wildly popular as a result of the interstellar-like storyline that it follows. Online casino games, especially slots, have been top-rated since the beginning of online casino games. As these games evolved and advanced, the slots games also became more sophisticated and integrated good sci-fi themes.

Poker: Poker is another one of the most popular or famous casino games, whether in online configuration or offline. As such, it is no surprise that the Poker game also has integrated the sci-fi theme of the wildly famous sci-fi franchise Star Wars. Online Poker based on the Star Wars theme, such as that provided by the popular betting and gambling platform Betsquare is attracting more and more audiences every day. The immersive online gaming experience provided by these platforms for these popular games makes it an enjoyable experience, and integrating a sci-fi theme makes it something to really look forward to or get excited by.

Online Casino games which involve or invite gambling are widespread. With the advancement of technology and the detailed graphic designs of sci-fi casino games, the entire experience is unlike any other online game. Online games, because of such advancements and massive progress, are gaining much more traction every day. If the development continues to advance and the deals get sweeter, even more people will engage in betting. Today, more people are gambling than ever before, and this has only been possible due to the intriguing storylines, detailed game features, looks, and great attractive offers. As casino games continue to increase in popularity as a result of their accessibility, ease of use, and ready availability, there is also increasing pressure for the game developers to continually make strides and improvements, which undoubtedly they are keeping up to.