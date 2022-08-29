Podcast 496: Saints Row, Splatoon 3, Tinykin

The games really do keep coming now, as this week’s podcast the gang have been playing Saints Row. Adam and Chris Hyde have played some co-op and also some of the game on their own, and have some interesting thoughts about all things Saints Row.



Elsewhere, Lyle, Adam, and Chris Hyde have all played Tinykin, and think it’s adorable and shouldn’t be a game people ignore (hence talking about it on the podcast), and then, before the listener correspondence mega-reveal, Adam went to Nintendo HQ to play some Splatoon 3 and is totally in on that game, but wants to see more of the new stuff.

