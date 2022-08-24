The Best Casino Deposits in Canada – Top Sites Ranked by Players’ Choice

You probably know that online casinos are websites where you can play various games for real money. Wondering which of them can be rated as the best Canadian online casinos of 2022? Nothing’s easier! The thing is that we know everything there is to know about the inner workings of online casinos, their bonuses and promotions, and payment methods. Therefore, we have the required expertise to provide you with the list of gambling websites that are ranked as Canada’s best ones.

Best-rated Canadian Online Casinos in 2022

You know, players have different things in mind when choosing casino sites. Not all online casinos listed at https://casinorewier.com/new-online-casinos/ are the same. For example, they vary in welcome bonuses, payment methods, game selection and minimum deposits. Since there are so many options to take into account, we have listed the best online casinos where you can play for real money. Here is the list of the finest casinos we’ve compiled according to the players’ choice:

What are Common Signs of Best Online Casinos

We can teach Canadian players how to find the best online casinos. No matter which one you choose, feel free to entrust your money to them.

Choose Licensed Casinos

All sites we’ve listed above are safe and reliable ones. Reading customers’ reviews can help you make an informed choice.

Check Welcome Bonuses

There are plenty of bonuses available. They range between 100% – 500% matched bonus on sign-up.

Sign-up to an Online Casino

Choose one of the casinos from the list above. When completing registration, you’ll be able to receive the best casino bonuses.

Choose the Best Deposit Method for You

Choose from the options available to deposit money for online gambling. Canadian players can deposit with bank transfers, eChecks, Interac e-Transfers, PaysafeCard and e-Wallets like Skrill or Neteller.

Play Favorite Games

Get to play all your favorite games online for real money. Whether it’s about slots, roulette, blackjack, or a wide live dealer game selection, choose the one you like and enjoy.

Features of Canadian Online Casinos

Legal Gambling Age – 18 or 19 years
Gambling Licenses – issues by AGCO, MGA or UKGC
Minimum Deposit – C$1
Max Bonus – C$3,000
Welcome Bonus Spins Up to 100 on Sign-up
Popular Slots – Starburst, Mega Moolah, Book of Dead
Mobile Version – available on iOS and Android

New Online Casino in 2022

Have you already tried all the mentioned above online casinos? Then feel free to register at a new one! As they said at https://www.investopedia.com/terms/a/advance-deposit-wagering.asp, new casinos usually offer massive sign up bonuses to attract players. 2022 is an excellent year for new casinos in Canada. You can find the best rated ones here.

Real Money Games from the Best Software Providers

Real money Canadian casinos offer hundreds of games such as online slots, table games, live dealer games, and video poker. Moreover, online casino games have great odds and high payouts. The best casino sites have the most popular real money casino games in their selection, such as:

Slots: Book of Dead, Sarburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Mega Moolah, Mega Fortune

Table Games: Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps

Live Casino: Live Monopoly, Live Roulette

Scratch Cards: Golden Koi, Kong

Video Poker Games: Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better

Some gambling sites run on specific software. For example, Spin Casino and all the Casino Rewards casinos are running on Microgaming software and only offer slots from this provider.

In 2022, online casinos continue creating their own software. They offer their own slots as well as slot games from other providers. That way, they deliver the best options for players.

Top Casino Software Providers in the Canada

NetEnt

It’s hard to find an online casino that doesn’t use NetEnt software. They are regarded as a top developer of online casino games and for a good reason. The most iconic NetEnt slot of all time is Gonzo’s Quest. Starburst was opted by those online casinos that wanted to provide free spins. The Vikings and Lost Relics video slots have also proven to be very popular.

Microgaming

While some casino players consider Microgaming “old school”, this software provider is still among the market leaders. This company has a reputation of offering the biggest progressive jackpots ever. The flagship Microgaming title is Mega Moolah, while Bridesmaids, Terminator 2, Jurassic Park and Game of Thrones are slots that show that this company keeps up with the times.

Play’N Go

Play’n GO’s slogan is “We Are Game”. They have raised in recent years thanks to the award-winning Book of the Dead. More recently, Troll Hunters 2 and Rally 4 Riches were released to wide acclaim.

This company has a reputation as a provider that offers interactive slot games. You can also enjoy unique graphics, game play and sound effects. Currently, Wizard of Gems is a title with the best available RTP of 97.66%. Customers enjoy their games through desktop, mobile or tablet.

Playtech

Playtech is forming the backbone to the first-class online casinos. They are one of the leading providers of live casino products in the world. The company offers over 700 premium titles, including Superman, Justice League and The Dark Knight. There are film-themed favorites such as The Matrix, Gladiator and Robocop. The jackpot slots are Age of the Gods and Jackpot Giant.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming has been the market leader for a few years now. They have successfully made the road to bringing live streaming from a land-based casino. These days, it allows customers to play blackjack, baccarat, roulette and other casino games through their desktop or mobile devices.

Payments Methods

All top online casinos offer various payment methods for depositing and withdrawing. You can deposit funds at a $5 minimum deposit casino Canada with traditional payment options like:

debit cards (Visa, MasterCard),

e-Wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller)

bank transfers

prepaid cards like PaySafeCard.

Most casino sites accept Canadian dollars. All you have to do is select the amount of your first deposit and choose a suitable payment method.

There are only a couple of exceptions for withdrawal. You can’t do so on your prepaid card PaySafeCard!

Conclusion

At the moment, only Ontario province has regulated online gambling. From April 4th, 2022, only the operators that have a license are legally allowed to offer online gambling in there. Every province can change the laws whenever they want. Hopefully, other provinces of Canada will follow Ontario in the upcoming years.