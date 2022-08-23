The Top Steam Games in 2022

There are several billion people in the world who can be considered gamers. This includes people who play simple games on their phones, or those who spend hours a day playing online with friends and strangers to complete missions and get the best experience possible. These gamers get their entertainment from many sources, including directly from developers, distributors, and online gaming platforms.

Steam is one such platform. They boast 120 million users, and provide access to game downloads from a variety of developers. They work much like Google Play or the App Store, but they just offer video games. Players have a wide range of games and styles to choose from, which is why it has grown over the past 15 years into the powerhouse it is today. Here are some of the top games that you can find on Steam in 2022.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The original Stalker was released way back in 2007, and has spawned a prequel and a sequel. Stalker 2 has been in various stages of development since 2012, and is finally about to make its way to PCs and consoles. However, it has been delayed since the developer’s home country, Ukraine, was invaded by Russia in early 2022. Stalker is not about a prowler watching his victims. In the universe of the game, Stalker stands for Scavengers, Trespassers, Adventurers, Loners, Killers, Explorers, and Robbers.

In this world, an accident of catastrophic proportions in The Zone around Chornobyl has caused nuclear and bio devastation. Affected humans have turned into mutants, plant and animal life are altered, and many anomalies have manifested themselves, with many of them being dangerous. While the Zone is cordoned off, there are competing factions with different opinions and goals related to the devastated area.

Players must navigate the politics of working for one of the factions while also fending off any number of enemies, both human and otherwise. You can create allies with other factions and characters, and work towards the ultimate mission objective. Along the way, you will collect items to help you, and money to buy more equipment and get through quests. At all times, you need your guns out and ready to help defend yourself and anyone you are with at the time.

Steelrising

Instead of travelling to the restricted Zone of Stalker, Steelrising takes you back to an alternate Paris during the French Revolution. In this version of the past, there are automatons and robots all fighting for their slice of the French dream. In this game, the player takes control of a ballerina turned automaton named Aegis. Aegis is a bodyguard who takes on various clients during the game.

You can travel through many neighborhoods of Paris, all of which have their own layouts, mazes, and shortcuts. There are checkpoints and secrets everywhere, which players have to find to collect equipment, weapons, and replenish their health and stamina. These areas are filled with robotic enemies that any fan of steampunk would love.

The main character is fast and deadly, and you have a variety of ways to defend yourself and attack. The combat system is made for simplicity, allowing you to have a range of moves that will help you kill your enemies and advance further in the game. The style is said to be “clockpunk,” which is a close relative of steampunk. The game is gorgeous, and players will love visiting all of the places there are to see. When it comes to Steam games that involve an intricate plot and plenty of fun fighting, Steelrising is a great option.

Way of the Hunter

Do you live in a city, surrounded by concrete and cars, with nary an animal to be seen other than your pet cat? Maybe the thought of grabbing a rifle and hitting the woods excites you, but actually killing something does not. For those of us who either don’t want to, or are not able to go hunting, Way of the Hunter could be the game to choose. Way of the Hunter brings players around the world to a variety of regions to hunt game of all types. You can also own your own hunting reserve with big prey all at your fingertips.

Realism is the goal of this game. There are several guns, and weapons to choose from. They are all authentically recreated, along with ammo and accessories. You will take your skills to large open-world environments that let you feel like you are actually out in the field. Animals will react to your presence, including by smell along with sight.

On top of that, you can play a story version about the trials and tribulations of owning your own hunting lodge. You will make decisions that will affect the future of the lodge and your family. You will even have to account for ethical hunting practices or find your business succumbing to the pressure. Some of the cool details of the game include realistic antler and animal characteristics that change depending on factors such as age and health. Plus, you can watch replays from multiple perspectives, including the bullet.

As you can see, Steam offers a wide range of choices for your gaming pleasure. While these three are great choices for new games in 2022, there are almost a hundred thousand other titles from which to choose. No matter what you like to play, you will find something you’ll enjoy on Steam.