Sports betting is winning the hearts of fans globally, and with the availability of handy, safe, and fast tech, it’s becoming ultimate. As a result, some of the trending eSports betting trends will stay here.

eSports betting offers unlimited adrenaline rush, competitiveness, profits, and lots of thrill. So, if you’re a sports fan, bettor or analyst, keep reading to discover the top 5 eSports bettings trends that’ll go beyond 2022.

Cryptocurrencies Will Rule the eSports Betting

Cryptocurrencies are the present and future of eSports betting. Imagine having digital currency in e-wallets and using them instantly to place your bets. It’s fast, secure, and doesn’t follow any geographical restrictions. For example, popular dogecoin casinos accepting crypto offer better odds, bonuses, privacy, and speed. This helps in live betting and makes betting very effortless.

Use of NFTs

ESports means regular sports like NFL, NBA, UEFA, or traditional gaming like League of Legends, DOTA 2, and CS: GO. Non-fungible tokens can tokenize anything. It can be players, rewards, bonuses, etc. It can be used for valuable bonuses, raise athletes’ funds, and much more. Cryptocurrency is the future of online gaming, and with NFTs, betting becomes quite secure, speedy, and protected.

A rise in AR and VR eSports Games

Augmented and Virtual Reality are shaping a variety of industries and among them is the eSports industry. This is a next-level miracle of tech, which readily has AR/VR headsets and glasses to feel the betting in real life. For example, you can watch sports in virtual reality 3D scenarios. With these gadgets, you can place your bets, interact and have a next-level betting experience. The real world joins with the virtual to elevate eSports.

ESports Live Betting

Faster connectivity, handy gadgets, crypto, AR, and VR gadgets are making live betting more and more popular. All these technologies help to get updates on real-time stats, odds, and lines. In addition, you can place a bet as the game progresses. It gives the bettors huge freedom to alter their bet and have a betting experience full of adrenaline rush.

Last but not the Least Mobile eSports

Mobile eSports and betting is popularizing a lot. All thanks to competitive smartphones and amazing connectivity. You can bet from anywhere and experience equal fun. You can use smart wearable that gives information on betting with alerts. Many online betting websites have started creating robust apps offering flawless betting for mobile users. All these trends are coming together to make eSports betting invincible and delightful.