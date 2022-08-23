TOP Esports Countries

The development of the modern esports was started by the network mode in Doom 2, and the real trigger for its beginning was Quake – in less than a year after its release the USA welcomed the first professional esports league and the development ran in leaps and bounds.

Within several years esports gained popularity in Europe and post-Soviet countries and meanwhile another wave started that was triggered by Starcraft. This RTS became popular around the world but it met a special response in South Korea where it celebrated the real esports boom.

This is where esports spread to China, Southeast Asia, and then to South America. There are still regions and even whole continents where the amount of esportsmen and spectators is not numerous – first of all, these are Africa and Middle East but there aren’t any doubts that they are about to conceive a passion for esports. We introduce five countries that played a significant role in esports development.

South Korea

This is a country where Starcraft became a real cult. Even now when in the rest of the world it has withdrawn into the shadows, South Korea still loves the game and continues holding competitions that are still watched by a great number of spectators. Lots of Koreans are present in many disciplines – in Overwatch and PUBG their positions are solid, as well as in League of Legends – this summer holds LCK Summer 2022 where Korean teams are fighting for a slot at the Worlds.

China

Almost in any other more or less popular discipline you can find the Chinese among leaders. No wonder, China is keeping a close eye on esports – almost 250 million people make up a huge esports audience that could not be compared to any other country. Champions and organizations from China can be enlisted for a long time and they have plenty of esports merits so the second place is well deserved.

USA

The choice between the US and China was uneasy. People in America are not so keen on esports as in China and the whole system around it does not look complete. On the other hand, US remains the biggest esports market not mentioning historical merits – the most important games were developed in the US, America is also a venue for most major tournaments, organizations and champions. The biggest League of Legends tournament, 2022 World Championship, is also going to take place in the USA.

Sweden

In Europe esports is developed inhomogeneously – north is much more developed than south. First of all, we should highlight Sweden – this is where lots of famous esportsmen and several important organizations come from, for example, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Alliance, and another tournament organizer Dreamhack who is in charge of various major competitions. This makes a huge contribution to Sweden standing out among other European countries and to move it to the fifth place of the top.

Ukraine

Esports in Ukraine has ancient traditions – at the first World Cyber Games Ukrainians showed high level of skills in Counter-Strike and Quake, and after the release of Warcraft, it welcomed lots of talented players from Ukraine. The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, is a place where one of the best stadiums in Europe – Cybersports Arena- is placed.

Similar to how Barcelona is famous in football, esports has its own diamond – Natus Vincere. Ukrainian team, while population of the country is 42 million, has an audience of 50 million people. One of the team’s recent trophies is gold at PGL Major Stockholm 2021.

Takeaway

All five leaders of the world esports keep their positions even though the competition is getting even stronger – which is beneficial for everyone. In Southeast Asia the number of the fans is growing and this year Singapore is holding The International which can instigate further development of esports, South America – first of all Brazil and Peru – also attract more and more fans and esportsmen.